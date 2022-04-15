The Highest-Ranking High Schools in Florida, According to Niche

As American colleges become more and more competitive in their admissions processes, so do some high schools. According to the website college admissions strategies, college admissions have become more competitive because more students are applying, and they're applying to several schools.

Trade and vocational schools are also becoming more competitive. It's no wonder that parents want their children to go to the best high school available. Families who are unsure of their child's post-high school path still want the best education possible. And the state of Florida does offer choices to families. Florida families can choose from traditional schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and virtual schools.

Which of Florida's high schools are considered the highest-ranking? The website Stacker wanted to find out, so it gathered data from the website Niche to compile a list of the top high schools in Florida. Niche used a variety of ranking factors such as the schools' academic grade (based on state assessments and standardized tests,) parent surveys, teachers' grades, clubs and activities, sports, resources available to students, safety, and cultural diversity.

Here are the high schools that Niche chose as the top 10 in Florida from last to first.

#10. Palmer Trinity School (private)

- Location: Miami

- Enrollment: 770 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Pine View School (public)

- District: Sarasota County Schools, FL

- Enrollment: 1,877 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. NSU University School (private)

- Location: Davie

- Enrollment: 1,764 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Gulliver Preparatory School (private)

- Location: Pinecrest

- Enrollment: 2,185 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Berkeley Preparatory School (private)

- Location: Tampa

- Enrollment: 1,401 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (private)

- Location: Miami

- Enrollment: 849 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus (private)

- Location: Delray Beach

- Enrollment: 1,797 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus (private)

- Location: Plantation

- Enrollment: 2,785 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus (private)

- Location: Fort Lauderdale

- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Ransom Everglades School (private)

- Location: Coconut Grove

- Enrollment: 1,130 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)