A Four-Day Work Week is Gaining Momentum and is Being Tested by American Workers

Thousands of employees in the United States and Canada are testing a pilot program that shortens the current work week and gives employees the option of working four days per week.

Details about the Program:

Thirty-eight companies in North America are partnering with 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit organization associated with the University of Oxford that helps companies implement a four-day workweek. Currently, around 2300 employees are participating.

When participating in the program, employees work eight fewer hours per week and have the same pay, but they are also meant to be equally productive. Participating companies will try the modified workweek for six months, from April through September, and will evaluate metrics like employee productivity, revenue, absenteeism, and employee well-being. Employers who consider the program successful may consider making it a long-term policy.

Most employees in the program opt to take an entire day off and work for only four days, but some choose to leave earlier or arrive later to accommodate their children's school schedules. The majority of companies trying the program are from white-collar sectors. However, this year's program also includes the manufacturing and restaurant sectors.

Many Employees Favor a Four Day Workweek:

A survey by the software company Qualtrics indicated that 92% of American worker respondents were receptive to working only four days. 72% indicated that they'd be willing to work longer hours to make the arrangement work.

Joe O’Connor, CEO of 4 Day Week Global, believes that offering employees a four-day workweek allows employers to be more competitive in hiring. He told CNBC:

“This is my message to CEOs of big companies, where there’s a huge amount of competition: The biggest risk isn’t trying this out and it not working. Your biggest risk is your competitor doing it first.”

One Denver company, Uncharted, had good experiences with a four-day workweek in 2020. Banks Benitez, the CEO of the company, was ultimately happy with the outcome and found that business changed for the better. Benitez told CBS News:

"It's changed everything. It reduced workplace stress, reduced burnout. We saw no reduction in productivity. So, our team was able to continue to produce at the same level of quality and quantity of output and every Friday was off."

The Arrangement Has Been Successful in Other Countries:

Although the four-day workweek isn't yet mainstream in the United States, it has become more common in countries like Iceland, Scotland, and Spain. According to the Washington Post, productivity in many Icelandic companies that tried the practice either improved or remained the same.

The Companies That Have Disclosed Their Participation in the Study:

Not all companies involved in the study have gone public with their participation. But, according to News Nation Now, the following have: