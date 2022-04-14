Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips Dedicates Home Run to Young Fan with Cancer

There were several special moments on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Rays took on the Oakland Athletics. And these moments had very little to do with baseball.

What Happened?:

An 8-year-old girl named Chloe Grimes, who is battling cancer for the second time, threw the first pitch to outfielder Brett Phillips. Phillips is Chloe's favorite player, so Chloe came bearing gifts. Chloe, a softball player, gave Phillips a wristband, a signed softball, and a picture. Phillips said that the wristband would bring him good luck, so he wore it during the game.

During the third inning of the game, reporter Tricia Whitaker interviewed Chloe on television. Chloe explained that Phillips is her favorite player because he has "the best smile." During that interview, Phillips experienced the luck that he and Chloe had discussed because he hit a home run as Chloe was being interviewed on live television. As Whitaker told Chloe about Phillips' home run, Chloe broke out into a smile.

Brett Phillips Gets Emotional When He Learns of Chloe's Interview:

After the game, reporter Tricia Whitaker told Phillips how she was interviewing Chloe when Phillips hit the home run. Phillips became choked up and said:

“Usually I’m not at a loss of words... but I had the chance to meet Chloe for the first time, and she’s battling cancer, and she brought me these gifts. She wrote my name on a softball and... Chloe, you’re an inspiration..."

Phillips went on to say that he believed the homer was the hardest ball he'd ever hit in his career, and that it was dedicated to Chloe. Here is a Twitter video where you can hear Phillips speak about Chloe.

Phillips later took to Twitter and wrote about how meeting Chloe impacted him and how he had some gifts for her, just as she'd given to him. The home run ball will be signed by Phillips and given to Chloe.