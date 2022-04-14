Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the Best U.S. Cities for Homebodies

The pandemic meant that many Americans spent more time at home than before. And many people got creative with this extra time. Some people spent more time with their families or took up new hobbies. And many found that, even as the lockdowns began to end, they still relished time at home. Some even embraced their new homebody status.

The urban dictionary defines a homebody as someone who enjoys the warmth and simple pleasures of being at home. According to this criteria, anyone who lives in a home can be a homebody, but the website Joybird believes that some cities are better places to be a homebody than others. So it set out to find out which major cities were the best.

The site considered 11 ranking factors such as internet speed, rent, crime rate, median square footage of homes, access to a pool, yard size, remote jobs available, and the number of grocery stores and restaurants offering home delivery.

How Did Florida Fare?

Florida had two cities that made the list of the top 20 cities for homebodies. Tampa came in second place and Orlando came in fifth. Joybird noted that Tampa had high marks for access to pools, a low crime rate, generous-sized homes, and more restaurant delivery than most cities.

Orlando also had a high amount of pool access. And Orlando had the most grocery stores that offer delivery.

Texas also scored well, with four cities making the list. North Carolina had two cities making the list.

Here is the list from high to low.