The Highest Rated Brunch Restaurants in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Many people consider brunch to be the best of two worlds. Brunch means you can get up late if you like, and you can enjoy foods from both breakfast and lunch. Many of us enjoy brunch on weekends when we don't have to hurry to school or work.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the word "brunch" first appeared in print in an 1895 article in Hunter's Weekly. According to the Washington Post, by the 1960s, cookbooks for brunch recipes began to emerge. And by the 1990s, Americans were regularly brunching on weekends.

Tampa has plenty of places that offer brunch. But which are considered the best by locals and tourists? The website Stacker wanted to know the answer to that question so it used data from Trip Advisor to compile a list of the top 30 brunch restaurants in Tampa. You'll see that the list is geographically diverse. There are many independently-owned options and a few chain restaurants as well.

Here is the list, from the lowest to the highest.

#30. Bahama Breeze

Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, FL 33607-5802

#29. Zudar's on Platt

Address: 201 W Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33606-2304

#28. Trip's Diner (Tampa)

Address: 6416 N Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604-6008

#27. 1823 Kitchen and Bar

Address: 2900 Bayport Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

#26. Yeoman's Cask and Lion

Address: 202 N Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602

#25. Pane Rustica

Address: 3225 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-8171

#24. Mom's Place

Address: 4816 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33614-6510

#23. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Address: 13121 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618-2457

#22. Metro Diner

Address: 4011 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609

#21. Maggiano's Little Italy

Address: 203 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#20. Water + Flour

Address: 1015 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2431

#19. Pinky's

-Address: 3203 W Bay To Bay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629-7105

#18. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen

Address: 2223 N West Shore Boulevard, B-206, Tampa, FL 33607-1411

#17. Gaspar's Grotto

Address: 1805 E 7th Avenue, Ybor City, Tampa, FL 33605-3807

#16. Seasons 52

Address: 204 N West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-1918

#15. Jackson's Bistro Bar & Sushi

Address: 601 S Harbour Island Boulevard, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735

#14. Oystercatchers

Address: 2900 Bayport Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

#13. La Teresita Restaurant

Address: 3246 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1818

#12. Wright's Gourmet House

Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5009

#11. Rusty Pelican - Tampa

Address: 2425 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

#10. Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

Address: 3035 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-3136

#9. Bulla Gastrobar

Address: 930 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

#8. Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe

Address: 5119 N Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603-2365

#7. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

Address: 5306 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619-3746

#6. Datz Tampa

Address: 2616 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-7220

#5. Nicki's Omelette & Grill

Address: 6805 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634-5001

#4. Samaria Cafe

Address: 502 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

#3. Oxford Exchange

Address: 420 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606-1413

#2. First Watch

Address: 520 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

#1. Daily Eats

Address: 908 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2419

