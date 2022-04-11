The Highest Rated Brunch Restaurants in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Many people consider brunch to be the best of two worlds. Brunch means you can get up late if you like, and you can enjoy foods from both breakfast and lunch. Many of us enjoy brunch on weekends when we don't have to hurry to school or work.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, the word "brunch" first appeared in print in an 1895 article in Hunter's Weekly. According to the Washington Post, by the 1960s, cookbooks for brunch recipes began to emerge. And by the 1990s, Americans were regularly brunching on weekends.
Tampa has plenty of places that offer brunch. But which are considered the best by locals and tourists? The website Stacker wanted to know the answer to that question so it used data from Trip Advisor to compile a list of the top 30 brunch restaurants in Tampa. You'll see that the list is geographically diverse. There are many independently-owned options and a few chain restaurants as well.
Here is the list, from the lowest to the highest.
#30. Bahama Breeze
Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Drive East, Tampa, FL 33607-5802
#29. Zudar's on Platt
Address: 201 W Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33606-2304
#28. Trip's Diner (Tampa)
Address: 6416 N Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604-6008
#27. 1823 Kitchen and Bar
Address: 2900 Bayport Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1479
#26. Yeoman's Cask and Lion
Address: 202 N Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602
#25. Pane Rustica
Address: 3225 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-8171
#24. Mom's Place
Address: 4816 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33614-6510
#23. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
Address: 13121 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618-2457
#22. Metro Diner
Address: 4011 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
#21. Maggiano's Little Italy
Address: 203 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
#20. Water + Flour
Address: 1015 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2431
#19. Pinky's
-Address: 3203 W Bay To Bay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629-7105
#18. Doc B's Fresh Kitchen
Address: 2223 N West Shore Boulevard, B-206, Tampa, FL 33607-1411
#17. Gaspar's Grotto
Address: 1805 E 7th Avenue, Ybor City, Tampa, FL 33605-3807
#16. Seasons 52
Address: 204 N West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-1918
#15. Jackson's Bistro Bar & Sushi
Address: 601 S Harbour Island Boulevard, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735
#14. Oystercatchers
Address: 2900 Bayport Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1479
#13. La Teresita Restaurant
Address: 3246 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1818
#12. Wright's Gourmet House
Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5009
#11. Rusty Pelican - Tampa
Address: 2425 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607
#10. Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Address: 3035 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-3136
#9. Bulla Gastrobar
Address: 930 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
#8. Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe
Address: 5119 N Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603-2365
#7. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple
Address: 5306 Palm River Road, Tampa, FL 33619-3746
#6. Datz Tampa
Address: 2616 S Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629-7220
#5. Nicki's Omelette & Grill
Address: 6805 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634-5001
#4. Samaria Cafe
Address: 502 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
#3. Oxford Exchange
Address: 420 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606-1413
#2. First Watch
Address: 520 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
#1. Daily Eats
Address: 908 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2419
