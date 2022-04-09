San Diego Humane Society Throws a "Pawty" To Celebrate Rescue Dog's Cancer-Free Milestone

Many people who successfully undergo cancer treatment like to celebrate the milestone of completing treatment and being cancer-free. A Saint-Bernard / shepherd mix named Phoenix is no different. The San Diego Humane Society threw Phoenix a "pawty" to celebrate Phoenix being cancer-free for one year.

Who is Phoenix and What Happened?:

Phoenix is a four-year-old dog who ended up at the San Diego Humane Society as a stray in November of 2020. Phoenix was malnourished, but upon closer examination, staff at the Humane Society diagnosed Phoenix with a malignant cancerous tumor. Thankfully, the condition was caught early enough that Phoenix was able to undergo 13 rounds of chemotherapy.

This treatment shrunk the tumor, but Phoenix still needed electrochemotherapy. Fortunately, Dr. Colleen Tansey of VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital volunteered to commute from San Diego on her days off to provide this treatment for Phoenix free of charge.

Dr. Danielle Clem, the hospital director at San Diego Humane Society's San Diego Campus, is grateful for all of the people who came forward to help Phoenix. In a statement, Clem said:

"Sometimes it truly takes a village to help the animals, and that's exactly what happened in Phoenix's case. Not only did we have an expert come from Los Angeles to help us, we had an incredible foster family who made sure Phoenix was comfortable in between treatments and the entire medical team at San Diego Humane Society involved in his care."

Phoenix Gets a Loving Home from A Familiar Face:

According to a Facebook post from the San Diego Humane Society, most of the staff fell in love with Phoenix, but one staffer fell particularly hard.

A veterinary assistant named Collette Troughton decided to adopt Phoenix. Although one might consider Phoenix lucky for surviving cancer, Collette also considers herself lucky. She told People Magazine:

"Phoenix is a big dog with an even bigger personality. He inspires me to see the good in everyone, and I feel so lucky to get to spend my days with him. I am forever grateful for all the caretakers that showered him with love and made his recovery possible."

Collette helped organize Phoenix's party complete with peanut butter cake, party hats, balloons, presents, and well-wishes from all of the people who worked hard to help Phoenix. Here is a YouTube video where you can see Phoenix's celebration.