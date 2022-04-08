Couple Names Newborn Son After Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

If you live in Polk County or even central Florida, you likely know Grady Judd. He's often on television, and he's been the Sheriff of Polk County since 2004. For many people, he's generally someone you'd recognize if you saw him in everyday life.

That's exactly what happened when a couple named Terry and Jillian met Judd at a Christmas service at Highland Park Church in Lakeland. At the time, the expecting couple told Judd that they planned to name their son after him.

The couple made good on their promise and recently named their newborn son Grady James. The Polk County Sheriff's Department posted a picture of little Grady and his parents on Instagram. Grady weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and the couple is beaming in the post. Many well-wishers posted their congratulations and their approval of the name. One predicted the baby might grow up to be a leader. Another said he might have the nickname of "sheriff."

According to Babynames.com, Grady is an Irish name that means "descendent of the noble one."

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Department website, Sheriff Judd began his career in 1972 as a dispatcher. He has held every rank in the department from Sergeant to Colonial. Judd has bachelor's and master's degrees from Rollins College. He has served as an adjunct professor at both Florida Southern College and the University of South Florida. Sheriff Judd has been married to his wife Marisa since 1972. They have two adult sons and 13 grandchildren.