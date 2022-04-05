Orlando Police Officer Stops Traffic on a Busy Roadway for a Family of Ducks

A police officer's day is rarely routine. But last week, an Orlando police officer served a very different type of family. This family had feathers and webbed feet.

According to a Facebook post by the Orlando Police Department, while on route to a disabled vehicle call, Officer Ariel Clabaugh was driving by State Road 528 when she witnessed a family consisting of a mother duck and her ducklings attempting to cross busy Semoran Boulevard. Clabaugh's body camera caught a bit of a dilemma. The ducklings were stumped by how to navigate the steep curb, so Officer Clabaugh stepped in to help.

Officer Clabaugh briefly stopped traffic and gave the ducklings a boost over the curb so that they could reach their mother. At first, the ducklings weren't sure what to make of this offer of assistance, and they weren't very cooperative. But once they seemed to realize that Officer Clabaugh was trying to help them, they allowed her to lift them, two by two, over the curb. By the end of the video, it appeared that the family was safely headed to a small pond.

Here is the Facebook post with video of the encounter.

Despite the short inconvenience, the Orlando Police Department's Facebook post about this incident indicates that stopped motorists gave Officer Clabaugh a "thumbs-up" for her service. Additionally, there were many positive Facebook comments on the post. Some users thanked Officer Clabaugh for protecting and serving regardless of the call.

According to the Orlando Police Department's website, the organization promises to serve with courage, pride, and commitment.