Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for Outdoor Living

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvIbm_0eywCoD900
The Tampa Bay Estuary Program, Unsplash

Many Americans love being outdoors as much as possible. And the pandemic may have increased that love. According to Outdoor Industry, in 2020, 53% of Americans aged six and older participated in outdoor recreation at least once. That was the highest rate on record. And a study by One Poll indicated that Americans had a new appreciation for nature during quarantine.

The Benefits of Being Outside and the Ease of Outdoor Living in Florida:

It turns out that spending more time outside might be beneficial beyond the pandemic. A study out of the University of East Anglia indicated that spending time in nature had wide-ranging health benefits.

Some places in the country make living at least part of one's life outside easier than others. One could argue that people who live in Florida have easy access to outdoor living because the weather is often agreeable and Florida offers an abundance of natural beauty and open spaces. Florida has 189 beaches, 175 state parks, and 92,400 acres of statewide preserved spaces.

Dwellics' List of the Top Cities for Outdoor Living:

The website Dwellics looked at over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile a list of the top 100 cities for outdoor living. The site looked at ranking factors such as the number of parks, playgrounds, hiking trails, and open spaces. Temperature, humidity, air and water quality, and the risk of natural disasters were also considered.

8 Florida cities broke the top 25, with 1 even snagging the top spot. Here are the top 100 outdoor cities according to Dwellics.

  1. Lake Butler (Orange County), Florida
  2. Sunnyvale, Texas
  3. Wylie, Texas
  4. Kapolei, Hawaii
  5. Fort Mill, South Carolina
  6. Oviedo, Florida
  7. Powhatan district, Virginia
  8. Carr township, North Carolina
  9. Nocatee, Florida
  10. Fairhope, Alabama
  11. Winter Garden, Florida
  12. Lakeway, Texas
  13. Winter Springs, Florida
  14. Marco Island, Florida
  15. Berkeley district (James City County), Virginia
  16. Port Lavaca, Texas
  17. Mandeville, Louisiana
  18. Valparaiso, Florida
  19. Hills, North Carolina
  20. Alafaya, Florida
  21. Pendleton (Anderson County), South Carolina
  22. Poinciana, Florida
  23. Huntsville, Alabama
  24. Pearl, Hawaii
  25. St.Cloud, Florida
  26. Princeton, Texas
  27. Punta Gorda, Florida
  28. Cedar Hill, Texas
  29. Ewa Beach, Hawaii
  30. Jacksonville North, Florida
  31. New Smyrna Beach, Florida
  32. Portland, Texas
  33. Laguna Niguel, California
  34. Lake Alfred, Florida
  35. Ocean Springs, Mississippi
  36. Horizon West, Florida
  37. New Albany, Mississippi
  38. Palacios, Texas
  39. Bland district, Virginia
  40. Surf, North Carolina
  41. Titusville, Florida
  42. Williamsburg, Virginia
  43. Clermont, Florida
  44. Oakway, South Carolina
  45. Wailuku, Hawaii
  46. Roberts district, Virginia
  47. Spanish Fort, Alabama
  48. Clemson (Pickens County), South Carolina
  49. Scottsboro, Alabama
  50. Englewood (Charlotte County, Sarasota County), Florida
  51. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
  52. Aiea, Hawaii
  53. Kahului, Hawaii
  54. Groveland, Florida
  55. Providence Village, Texas
  56. Waihee-Waiehu, Hawaii
  57. Mount Dora, Florida
  58. Moundville (Hale County, Tuscaloosa County), Alabama
  59. Halawa, Hawaii
  60. Sanford, Florida
  61. Decatur (Morgan County), Alabama
  62. Taylor, Texas
  63. Cedar Creek Lake (Kaufman County), Texas
  64. Lihue, Hawaii
  65. Seguin, Texas
  66. Farmersville, Texas
  67. Destin, Florida
  68. Belton, Texas
  69. Seneca, South Carolina
  70. Fellsmere, Florida
  71. Floresville, Texas
  72. Smithfield, Virginia
  73. Inverness, Florida
  74. Crystal River, Florida
  75. Pleasure Point, California
  76. Carpinteria, California
  77. Lely Resort, Florida
  78. Haleiwa, Hawaii
  79. Umatilla, Florida
  80. Maili, Hawaii
  81. South Bay, Florida
  82. Kissimmee, Florida
  83. Havelock, North Carolina
  84. Kailua (Hawaii County), Hawaii
  85. Key West, Florida
  86. Lahaina, Hawaii
  87. Mira Monte, California
  88. Marianna, Florida
  89. Wailea, Hawaii
  90. Laie, Hawaii
  91. Leesburg, Florida
  92. Eufaula, Alabama
  93. Natchitoches, Louisiana
  94. Central, South Carolina
  95. Sebring, Florida
  96. Greenville, Mississippi
  97. Greensboro, Alabama
  98. Gulf Shores, Alabama
  99. Napili-Honokowai, Hawaii
  100. Isla Vista, California

