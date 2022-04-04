Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Cities for Outdoor Living

Many Americans love being outdoors as much as possible. And the pandemic may have increased that love. According to Outdoor Industry, in 2020, 53% of Americans aged six and older participated in outdoor recreation at least once. That was the highest rate on record. And a study by One Poll indicated that Americans had a new appreciation for nature during quarantine.

The Benefits of Being Outside and the Ease of Outdoor Living in Florida:

It turns out that spending more time outside might be beneficial beyond the pandemic. A study out of the University of East Anglia indicated that spending time in nature had wide-ranging health benefits.

Some places in the country make living at least part of one's life outside easier than others. One could argue that people who live in Florida have easy access to outdoor living because the weather is often agreeable and Florida offers an abundance of natural beauty and open spaces. Florida has 189 beaches, 175 state parks, and 92,400 acres of statewide preserved spaces.

Dwellics' List of the Top Cities for Outdoor Living:

The website Dwellics looked at over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile a list of the top 100 cities for outdoor living. The site looked at ranking factors such as the number of parks, playgrounds, hiking trails, and open spaces. Temperature, humidity, air and water quality, and the risk of natural disasters were also considered.

8 Florida cities broke the top 25, with 1 even snagging the top spot. Here are the top 100 outdoor cities according to Dwellics.