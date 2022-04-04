Meet Parks, the Newest Member of the Child Life Program at Orlando's Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

A 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever named Parks has joined the Child Life program at Orlando's Arnold Palmer's Hospital as a facility dog, a first for the facility.

Parks Has Very Specialized Training:

Parks received over two years of training from the nonprofit organization Canine Companions. He has mastered more than 40 commands, including retrieving items, pushing drawers, pulling wagons, and working around wheelchairs. Parks is nationally certified and has received training beyond that of a comfort animal.

Kimberly Burbage, Parks' handler and Child Life Specialist, says that Parks has already made a difference in his short time with the hospital. Many of the patients have been excited to see Parks, and some have even reached out for the first time.

Here is a YouTube video showing Parks at work.

What Facility Dogs Do:

According to Canine Companions, facility dogs like Parks are expertly trained to work in a health care, visitation, or education settings. The dogs are specifically trained to be trustworthy in professional environments and can inspire and calm clients with special needs. One of the most important jobs of a facility dog is the unconditional love and attention the dog gives to the patients and clients. A highly-trained facility dog encourages feelings of calm and security for clients in a variety of settings.

The Role of the Child Life Program:

According to Arnold Palmer Hospital's website, the Child Life Program is dedicated to helping each child have the best healthcare experience that they possibly can via education, play, and support. During hospitalizations and times of stress, play can provide an outlet for a child’s fears and emotions.