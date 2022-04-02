A Minneapolis Dad Records an Album Inspired by His Daughter's Health Issues

Before he had children, Jesse Norell made music. Like many musicians, he can sometimes express himself more effectively through music. His album, “Aorta Borealis,” is a way to tell the story of his daughter Alyssa.

Who is Alyssa?:

Alyssa is a six-year-old kindergartener from Minneapolis. Like many children, she loves playing with her brother. She also loves dancing to her father's songs.

Alyssa had a challenging start in life as she was born with a condition named atrioventricular septal defect. She was also diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Alyssa's heart condition meant that she needed two surgeries at Children’s Minnesota Hospital. And although the family knew that Alyssa was in good hands, having a child with a health condition can be challenging to process.

Jesse told Fox 9 KMSP:

"They’re such experts, and they were never worried. Parents are always worried, but the staff never worried because they do this every day, and they’ve done it before, and they know exactly how to use their tools in just the right way. And it’s phenomenal."

“Aorta Borealis" Is Born:

To express his emotions, Jesse decided to start writing music again for the first time in 15 years. The result is an entire 12-song album that's focused on his family's journey. Jesse says that the songs need to be heard in chronological order. He decided on the name Aorta Borealis to reflect Alyssa's health issues and to reference the Northern Lights.

Jesse told CBS Minnesota:

“You can’t see the Northern Lights unless you have the backdrop of darkness. Then when it’s dark, you can see this beautiful thing that you never would have even had the chance to see otherwise. This, for me, is about finding light and joy in both the dead of night and the sunrise.”

Jesse hopes that one day Alyssa will hear the joy and the love in his music. He hopes that she will know what an inspiration she has been. He's also excited at the thought that his music might resonate with other families.

The album is currently available on all streaming services, and there will be a live concert on April 8th at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. Here is a YouTube video where you can hear Jesse singing, and you can see Alyssa smiling.