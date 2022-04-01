The Highest Rated Steak Houses in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Many Americans love steak. In a survey conducted by the Harris Poll, Americans were asked which food they would eat for the rest of their lives if they could choose only one. Steak came in second place, behind only pizza. According to Beef Magazine, the average American household spent $961 on meat eaten at home in 2018. According to the USDA, the average American consumed around 144 pounds of meat in 2017.
Many people opt for steak houses when they want to eat a good steak because it can be difficult to achieve the same quality of a steak house meal at home. According to the Daily Meal, most steak houses use USDA prime steaks, which may be difficult to find at your local supermarket. According to Prime 13, a good steak house should have high-quality beef, perfect preparation, a knowledgeable staff, impeccable service, an inviting atmosphere, and fair prices.
What steak houses in Tampa fit that bill? The website Stacker wanted to find out. So the site compiled data from Trip Advisor to rank the top 27 steak houses in Tampa. Here is the list from lowest to highest:
#27. Donatello Italian Restaurant
Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33609-1237
#26. Catch Twenty Three - Tampa
Address: 10103 Montague Street, Tampa, FL 33626-1857
#25. Miller's Ale House - Tampa USF
Address: 2108 E Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
#24. Steelbach
Address: 1902 N Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602-2014
#23. Renzo’s
Address: 14445 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618-2000
#22. Cody's Original Roadhouse
Address: 11202 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33635-9719
#21. Meat Market Tampa
Address: 1606 W Snow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2837
#20. Outback Steakhouse
Address: 11950 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626
#19. Outback Steakhouse
Address: 10918 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618
#18. Stonewood Grill & Tavern
Address: 17050 Palm Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33647-3504
#17. Iavarone's Italian Grill and Steak House
Address: 3617 W Humphrey Street, Tampa, FL 33614-1628
#16. Frontier Steakhouse
Address: 8602 E Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610-9238
#15. Outback Steakhouse
Address: 4302 W Boy Scout Boulevard., Tampa, FL 33607
#14. LongHorn Steakhouse
Address: 8212 Citrus Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33625
#13. LongHorn Steakhouse
Address: 2110 E Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
#12. LongHorn Steakhouse
Address: 1820 N West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607
#11. Black Rock Bar and Grill
Address: 11702 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618-3504
#10. Renzo's
Address: 3644 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-2802
#9. Outback Steakhouse
Address: 3403 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
#8. Malio's
Address: 400 N Ashley Drive, Suite 310, Tampa, FL 33602-4300
#7. Texas de Brazil
Address: 4112 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607-5740
#6. Bern's Steak House
Address: 1208 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-3197
#5. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
Address: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa, FL 33610-4114
#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Address: 1700 N Westshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607
#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607-5717
#2. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish
Address: 4444 W Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607-4007
#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa
Address: 1108 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5007
