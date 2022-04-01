The Highest Rated Steak Houses in Tampa, According to Trip Advisor

Many Americans love steak. In a survey conducted by the Harris Poll, Americans were asked which food they would eat for the rest of their lives if they could choose only one. Steak came in second place, behind only pizza. According to Beef Magazine, the average American household spent $961 on meat eaten at home in 2018. According to the USDA, the average American consumed around 144 pounds of meat in 2017.

Many people opt for steak houses when they want to eat a good steak because it can be difficult to achieve the same quality of a steak house meal at home. According to the Daily Meal, most steak houses use USDA prime steaks, which may be difficult to find at your local supermarket. According to Prime 13, a good steak house should have high-quality beef, perfect preparation, a knowledgeable staff, impeccable service, an inviting atmosphere, and fair prices.

What steak houses in Tampa fit that bill? The website Stacker wanted to find out. So the site compiled data from Trip Advisor to rank the top 27 steak houses in Tampa. Here is the list from lowest to highest:

#27. Donatello Italian Restaurant

Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33609-1237

#26. Catch Twenty Three - Tampa

Address: 10103 Montague Street, Tampa, FL 33626-1857

#25. Miller's Ale House - Tampa USF

Address: 2108 E Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

#24. Steelbach

Address: 1902 N Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602-2014

#23. Renzo’s

Address: 14445 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618-2000

#22. Cody's Original Roadhouse

Address: 11202 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33635-9719

#21. Meat Market Tampa

Address: 1606 W Snow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-2837

#20. Outback Steakhouse

Address: 11950 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626

#19. Outback Steakhouse

Address: 10918 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618

#18. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

Address: 17050 Palm Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33647-3504

#17. Iavarone's Italian Grill and Steak House

Address: 3617 W Humphrey Street, Tampa, FL 33614-1628

#16. Frontier Steakhouse

Address: 8602 E Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610-9238

#15. Outback Steakhouse

Address: 4302 W Boy Scout Boulevard., Tampa, FL 33607

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

Address: 8212 Citrus Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33625

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

Address: 2110 E Fowler Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612

#12. LongHorn Steakhouse

Address: 1820 N West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607

#11. Black Rock Bar and Grill

Address: 11702 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618-3504

#10. Renzo's

Address: 3644 W Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609-2802

#9. Outback Steakhouse

Address: 3403 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609

#8. Malio's

Address: 400 N Ashley Drive, Suite 310, Tampa, FL 33602-4300

#7. Texas de Brazil

Address: 4112 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607-5740

#6. Bern's Steak House

Address: 1208 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606-3197

#5. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Address: 5223 Orient Road, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Address: 1700 N Westshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607

#3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

#2. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

Address: 4444 W Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607-4007

#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

Address: 1108 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-5007