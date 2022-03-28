Where Do People Who Move to Tampa Come From?

Tampa has become a popular destination for people who want to move to Florida. According to a recent study by Redfin, Tampa was the third most popular destination for people in the United States looking to move. According to MyMove.com, Tampa is the third fastest-growing city in Florida, attracting more than 6,000 new residents each year.

Where do the people who move to Tampa most commonly come from? The website Stacker wanted to find out. So it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see which metropolitan areas were sending the most people to the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area. The data looked at people who moved to Tampa from 2015 to 2019.

Here is the list from lowest to highest, along with the number of people who migrated from 2015 to 2019 from each area.

#50. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Cleveland in 2015-2019: 553

#49. Syracuse, New York Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Syracuse in 2015-2019: 564

#48. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 569

#47. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, New York Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 591

#46. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 593

#45. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Hartford in 2015-2019: 608

#44. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from San Diego in 2015-2019: 650

#43. Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Raleigh in 2015-2019: 668

#42. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 677

#41. Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 686

#40. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 709

#39. Rochester, New York Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Rochester in 2015-2019: 719

#38. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Buffalo in 2015-2019: 723

#37. Port St. Lucie, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Port St. Lucie in 2015-2019: 784

#36. Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Providence in 2015-2019: 817

#35. Homosassa Springs, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Homosassa Springs in 2015-2019: 864

#34. Dayton-Kettering, Ohio Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Dayton in 2015-2019: 880

#33. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Pensacola in 2015-2019: 892

#32. Cincinnati, Ohio Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 940

#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 947

#30. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Houston in 2015-2019: 956

#29. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tennessee Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Nashville in 2015-2019: 1,080

#28. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 1,095

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,106

#26. Columbus, Ohio Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Columbus in 2015-2019: 1,117

#25. Naples-Marco Island, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Naples in 2015-2019: 1,126

#24. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 1,129

#23. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Deltona in 2015-2019: 1,131

#22. St. Louis, Missouri Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from St. Louis in 2015-2019: 1,140

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Charlotte in 2015-2019: 1,150

#20. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,159

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Denver in 2015-2019: 1,179

#18. Ocala, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Ocala in 2015-2019: 1,222

#17. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 1,402

#16. Tallahassee, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Tallahassee in 2015-2019: 1,416

#15. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 1,451

#14. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 1,644

#13. Gainesville, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Gainesville in 2015-2019: 1,664

#12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Boston in 2015-2019: 1,747

#11. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Detroit in 2015-2019: 2,354

#10. Jacksonville, Florida Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa from Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 2,498

#9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 2,815

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Washington in 2015-2019: 2,834

#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 2,964

#6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa from North Port in 2015-2019: 3,317

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Chicago in 2015-2019: 3,570

#4. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Lakeland in 2015-2019: 6,242

#3. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Orlando in 2015-2019: 6,513

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from New York in 2015-2019: 9,927

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida Metro Area

Migration to Tampa from Miami in 2015-2019: 10,531