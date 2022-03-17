Tampa, FL

The Top 17 Barbecue Restaurants in Tampa, According to TripAdvisor

L. Cane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hat6o_0ei4s5Dk00
Cooking barbecue food is a relatively simple but somewhat lengthy process. All that's required is preparing the meat slow and low over indirect heat.

For that reason barbecuing food has been an American tradition as far back as 1540, when Hernando de Soto and Native Americans enjoyed the first barbecue feast together in what is now Mississippi.

Barbecue styles have become somewhat regional. Some people cook their barbecue on a pit. Others use a smoker. Some use sauce, while others use a dry rub.

The barbecue scene in Tampa is diverse. Since Florida is a popular destination for people who come from somewhere else, you can easily find many different types of barbecue in Tampa.

But which do residents and visitors prefer the most?

The website Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Tampa. The website used data from Tripadvisor to compile the list.

Below is the list which is ranked from lowest to highest. You'll see a diverse mix of chain restaurants and independently-owned options. The geographical locations are spread out throughout Tampa.

#17. Meal & Grill - Cafe no Bule

Location: 4040 W Waters Avenue Suite 108, Tampa, FL 33614-1958

#16. Chili's Grill & Bar

Location: 8510 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615-381

#15. Chili's Grill & Bar

Location: 2903 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607-2414

#14. Robert's BBQ and Catering

Location: 3435 S West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629-8220

#13. Lupton's Catering & Restaurant

Location: 5299 E Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33617-5403

#12. Butcher & BBQ

Location: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602-2014

#11. Big John's Alabama BBQ

Location: 5707 N 40th Street, Tampa, FL 33610-3859

#10. Smokey Bones

Location: 8020 Citrus Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33625

#9. Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q Carrollwood

Location: 12004 Anderson Road, Tampa, FL 33625-5682

#8. Konan's BBQ

Location: 1510 N Hubert Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607-4109

#7. Zambia Smokehouse

Location: Busch Gardens, Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL

#6. Deviled Pig

Location: 3307 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-7817

#5. First Choice Southern BBQ

Location: 10113 E Adamo Drive, Tampa, FL 33619-2656

#4. Jazzy's BBQ

Location: 5703 W Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634-1216

#3. Jimbo's Pit Bar B-Q

Location: 4103 W John F Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609

#2. Kojak's House of Ribs

Location: 2808 W Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611-2822

#1. Al's Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que

Location: 1609 Angel Oliva Senior Street, Tampa, FL 33605-5133

