The Top 17 Barbecue Restaurants in Tampa, According to TripAdvisor

Cooking barbecue food is a relatively simple but somewhat lengthy process. All that's required is preparing the meat slow and low over indirect heat.
For that reason barbecuing food has been an American tradition as far back as 1540, when Hernando de Soto and Native Americans enjoyed the first barbecue feast together in what is now Mississippi.
Barbecue styles have become somewhat regional. Some people cook their barbecue on a pit. Others use a smoker. Some use sauce, while others use a dry rub.
The barbecue scene in Tampa is diverse. Since Florida is a popular destination for people who come from somewhere else, you can easily find many different types of barbecue in Tampa.
But which do residents and visitors prefer the most?
The website Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Tampa. The website used data from Tripadvisor to compile the list.
Below is the list which is ranked from lowest to highest. You'll see a diverse mix of chain restaurants and independently-owned options. The geographical locations are spread out throughout Tampa.
#17. Meal & Grill - Cafe no Bule
Location: 4040 W Waters Avenue Suite 108, Tampa, FL 33614-1958
#16. Chili's Grill & Bar
Location: 8510 W Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33615-381
#15. Chili's Grill & Bar
Location: 2903 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607-2414
#14. Robert's BBQ and Catering
Location: 3435 S West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629-8220
#13. Lupton's Catering & Restaurant
Location: 5299 E Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33617-5403
#12. Butcher & BBQ
Location: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602-2014
#11. Big John's Alabama BBQ
Location: 5707 N 40th Street, Tampa, FL 33610-3859
#10. Smokey Bones
Location: 8020 Citrus Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33625
#9. Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q Carrollwood
Location: 12004 Anderson Road, Tampa, FL 33625-5682
#8. Konan's BBQ
Location: 1510 N Hubert Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607-4109
#7. Zambia Smokehouse
Location: Busch Gardens, Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
#6. Deviled Pig
Location: 3307 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629-7817
#5. First Choice Southern BBQ
Location: 10113 E Adamo Drive, Tampa, FL 33619-2656
#4. Jazzy's BBQ
Location: 5703 W Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634-1216
#3. Jimbo's Pit Bar B-Q
Location: 4103 W John F Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
#2. Kojak's House of Ribs
Location: 2808 W Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611-2822
#1. Al's Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que
Location: 1609 Angel Oliva Senior Street, Tampa, FL 33605-5133
Comments / 1