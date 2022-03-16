What States are People who Move to Florida Coming From?

Florida arguably has much to offer people from other states looking for somewhere new to live. The climate is warm and sunny. Florida doesn't have a state income tax. There are many beaches and lovely places for nature lovers. Demographically, Florida is relatively diverse.

There are also plenty of sports teams to cheer for, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Orlando Magic, the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Rays, to name only a few.

But there are other reasons that people are attracted to Florida. An analysis from United Van Lines indicated that the top reasons that people move to the Sunshine State are lifestyle, family, and jobs.

According to Move.org more people moved to Florida in 2020 than any other state. But where are they coming from?

The website Stacker.com looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau and ranked states by the number of people that moved to Florida in 2019. As you might imagine, Florida was popular with people from colder climates. But there were plenty of people from warmer locales that also chose Florida.

Here are the top 30 states where people move to Florida from lowest to highest:

#30. Mississippi

#29. Maine

#28. Alaska

#27. Minnesota

#26. Oklahoma

#25. Wisconsin

#24. Washington

#23. Arizona

#22. Louisiana

#21. South Carolina

#20. Kentucky

#19. Missouri

#18. Connecticut

#17. Colorado

#16. Tennessee

#15. Maryland

#14. Alabama

#13. Massachusetts

#12. Indiana

#11. Michigan

#10. Illinois

#9. Virginia

#8. Texas

#7. North Carolina

#6. New Jersey

#5. California

#4. Ohio

#3. Pennsylvania

#2. Georgia

#1. New York