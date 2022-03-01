Tony Dungy Credits His Father, a Tuskegee Airman, for Teaching Him Humility

Although Tony Dungy has gained many accolades both on and off the field, he is also known for his humility.

Dungy's Accomplishments Are Impressive:

Dungy was the youngest assistant coach in NFL history and the youngest coordinator at age 28. He was also the first coach to defeat all 32 NFL teams, and the first African American head coach to win the Super Bowl. He's been the NFL's coach of the year twice.

Dungy also works tirelessly for charitable organizations that are important to him, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, All-Pro Dads, Boys & Girls Clubs, Mentors for Life, and Athletes for Action.

Yet You Rarely Here Dungy Talk About Himself:

As impressive as Coach Dungy's accomplishments are, you'll seldom hear him speak about himself. He will almost always give accolades to players and staff who work with him.

He's said:

"Today we think we have to blow our own horn. We think we have to advertise how good we are to get people to notice. And I think we're kind of losing the importance of being humble, of following directions, of following other people. [It's] not feeling that you're the greatest. It's feeling that you can do it, that you can get the job done, but that you don't have all the answers. To me, that's the people who succeed..."

Dungy himself doesn't even take credit for the humility for which he's become known. Instead, he gives credit to his father.

Tony's Father Wilber Also Downplayed His Accomplishments:

Dungy said his father, Wilber, taught Dungy to not complain about things unless he was willing to try to make them better.

Wilber Dungy had a doctorate degree, and fought for the United States with the Tuskegee Airmen, but like Tony, he never talked about his impressive accomplishments.

In fact, Tony learned about the history of the Airmen at school, and he didn't find out that his father had served until his father's funeral.

Tony's father always told him to "teach yourself to fly." Tony thought his father was telling him to aim high. He had no idea that his father might be referencing his service with the Airmen, who never lost a bomber to enemy aircraft fire during escort missions.

Wilber Dungy didn't talk much about his time in the service. But Tony told Bay News 9:

“He didn’t talk about the sacrifices those guys made to fight for our country. He talked about doing it so that people could have the freedom to express themselves... That type of attitude, I think, is what my dad’s generation is all about. And a little bit of that rubbed off on me.”

Tony may be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He may be revered off the field and on it. But in Tampa, where he still makes his home and has raised his family, you may spot him at Publix or at church. He's friendly, approachable, and humble.

And he will also always be Wilber's son.