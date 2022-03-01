Tampa Non-profit Dance Studio Makes Dance Available to All: "We Just Want to Give Kids the Same Opportunities..."

A local nonprofit doesn't want to see any child denied a chance to learn dance.

What is Dancing for a Difference?:

Dancing for a Difference is a nonprofit organization with the mission of serving the community and making dance available to all kids with all abilities.

Four years ago, Director and teacher Sara Battaglia started the studio with the idea to include all children, regardless of circumstances.

Sara told WFLA:

“We just want to give kids the same opportunities that all kids get. Kids with special needs, kids in foster care. All kids, whether they are low income or anything."

What Type of Dance does Dancing for a Difference Teach?:

The studio offers several types of dance styles taught throughout the week, such as jazz, ballet, lyrical, acro, hip hop, and tap dance. There are also tumbling and musical theater options.

A New Studio for a Growing Company:

Over time, the company has grown to around 200 students, and the company's old studio didn't have the space to grow much more.

But in January, Dancing for a Difference was able to move to a new studio that is double the size of their old one. As a result, they're able to accommodate more children. The new studio is located at 1076 E. Brandon Boulevard, Suites #108 and #109 33511.

Accolades From Parents:

Several parents have written about how Dancing for a Difference has helped children and the community.

One parent wrote:

"Great experience for my daughter who has Chiari. She is in a wheelchair along with a feeding tube, trach, and vent. They make her feel just as welcome as any other kid, and I completely believe she can’t even tell she’s different when she’s at dance."

Another wrote:

"They make it extremely affordable to everyone and offer scholarships to those in need. No one is turned away. They also have partnerships with other nonprofits, which have donated a lot of dance shoes and other dance items to the program...They also do several outreach events like teaching for Girl Scouts and Ronald McDonald House, as well as perform at nursing homes & awareness walks."

It's always wonderful to see businesses that give back to their communities.