Bronx Teacher Overjoyed by Random Act of Kindness, Vows to Pay it Forward: "Sometimes Angels Do Walk Among Us."

I have a story for you today that is really three acts of kindness in one. Because one act of kindness snowballed into three. These acts of kindness happened on the type of day that seemed ordinary in every way at first. But it would soon turn into an unforgettable day.

What Happened?:

Maria Iorlano is a middle school teacher in the Bronx.

She was on her way to school with school supplies and a box of donuts that she'd purchased for her students. That is the first act of kindness, but the day was still pretty ordinary so far. Maria was talking to her mother and rushing to work with headphones in her ears.

Maria was paying attention to her mother when a man approached her. Maria assumed that perhaps the man was going to ask her for directions. Instead, he asked her if she was a teacher. Maria affirmed that she was.

The man then placed a $50 bill on top of her donuts. He told Maria that he wanted to pay for the donuts and he was grateful for her work as a teacher.

Maria was taken aback, and a bit speechless. She wrote on Twitter:

"I wish I had been able to find the right words. To ask this man his name. To shake his hand. To show my gratitude properly instead of standing there babbling out a string of 'oh my gods' and 'thank yous' as I watched him walk away."

Instead, she posted this story on social media in the hopes that the gentleman would see it.

Maria Will Use the Money to Pay it Forward:

Although there have already been two acts of kindness in this story, there is one more. Maria posted that she intends to use the money to "make a bunch of kids in the Bronx very happy, and she finished with the phrase: "Sometimes angels do walk among us."

So the kids are going to get their donuts, but their teacher has additional plans for them.

This just goes to show you that sometimes when you're going about your day assuming that no one notices the efforts you've made, you can sometimes be wrong. Sometimes, observant angels do walk among us. And they want to say thank you.

