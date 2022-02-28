Rescue Dog with Three Legs Inspires Sarasota Occupational Therapist to Compete on "American Ninja Warrior"

Many people adopt an animal when they're going through a rough patch in their life. Such was the case for Kyle McCreight, who was going through a divorce when he first met his dog Tre.

Who Are Kyle and Tre:

Kyle is an occupational therapist who helps patients recover after surgery at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

Tre is a black lab who had to have one of his legs amputated because of a birth defect.

When Kyle met Tre at an animal shelter, he felt down because of his divorce, saying:

"I was going through a divorce, and I was just feeling like I lost everything that was important to me in my life. And it was hard for me to get up every morning and go to work and I just kind of lost all interest in life."

Tre changed all of that. As an occupational therapist who helps people with movement and balance, Kyle knew that he could help Tre.

"I feel like I had some skills to provide this dog," Kyle said. "So I felt like I needed him and he needed me. So, it was like a perfect match."

Kyle Brings Tre Home and Starts Therapy:

Kyle worked hard to ready his home to make it safe for Tre. Kyle's home had tile floors, which would have been dangerous for Tre because he could slip. So Kyle placed yoga mats and carpets around his home so that Tre could safely walk around.

Slowly but surely, they began training. Kyle said:

“I had to help him learn how to stand up and learn how to balance. We gradually built up the strength in his back leg so he could walk around on his own.”

Before long, Tre was walking around, running in the yard, and chasing squirrels and rabbits. Kyle says there's really nothing Tre can't do.

Tre and Kyle Give Back:

As soon as Tre was fully back on his feet, Kyle felt Tre could offer something to others. He felt that Kyle could help other people who were recovering from physical limitations. So he Tre is training to be a certified therapy dog and has worked with amputees. Kyle explained:

“My job is to help people recover from injuries and get their independence back so I felt I could help Tre. Now he helps others by providing comfort and affection at therapy sessions. He’s such a happy dog and loved by everyone.”

Tre Motivates Kyle to Compete on "American Ninja Warrior:"

"American Ninja Warrior" is a show on NBC where top athletes compete on extremely challenging obstacle courses. Tre's journey inspired Kyle to train at Live Training Center in Palmetto, and then try out for the show.

Kyle had to apply twice. But if Tre taught Kyle anything, it was to never give up.

So Kyle persevered. And he'll be leaving in about a month to tape his first episode of "American Ninja Warrior" in San Antonio. And Tre will be right by his side.

“I get to bring Tre with me, so he’ll be right on the sideline with me while I compete. Just looking over and seeing him there, his smiling face, I think will motivate me to get through the whole course. That’s the goal," Kyle told WFLA.