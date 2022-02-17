USA Women's Hockey Goalie Alex Cavallini Is Peaking At The Right Time and Making the Most of Her Second Chance

When 30-year-old USA Team hockey goalie Alex Cavallini walked off Olympic ice in 2018, she wondered if she'd ever play the game at the same level again.

After all, she hadn't played a single second in the Olympic games.

A Painful, But Necessary Lesson:

Even though this lack of ice time had to hurt, Cavallini was a consummate professional.

She supported her teammates and fellow goalies, Maddie Rooney and Nicole Hensley, every step of the way.

And yet, the lack of playing time still stung. Cavallini has said:

“All three of us are super competitive and I think everyone has to be lying if we didn’t say that we wanted to be the starting goaltender."

Still, the USA did win gold.

Cavallini could theoretically walk away from the game with her head held high, and no one would blame or judge her for it.

And she almost did walk away from the game she loves so much.

She hung up her goalie pads for over five months and tried to sort out her feelings.

She'd played hockey for most of her life, and it had always been a part of her.

Here's a YouTube video of Cavallini talking about what the sport means to her.

Finding Her Way Back to The Ice:

Eventually, Cavallini began to inch her way back when she began working with goalie coach Larry Clemens in Wisconsin, where she played college hockey for the University of Wisconsin.

In the beginning, Cavallini was tentative, saying:

“I was nervous to get back on the ice just because I wanted to make sure that I was still in love with the game and had fun with the game. I’ll never forget that first skate back. I honestly had so much fun. It was kind of one of those things where it was a confirmation that this is what I wanted to continue to do.”

The 2022 Women's Olympic Hockey Team Still Has Three Goalies:

Despite Cavallini's returning confidence, the 2022 Olympics has the exact same situation as the 2018 Olympics.

Cavallini was returning to a situation with the same abundance of goalies as last time - with Rooney, Hensley, and herself all wanting to play.

This time, however, Cavallini has gotten a second chance.

Peaking at Precisely the Right Time:

U.S.A. head coach Joel Johnson and goalie coach Steve Thompson have worked together to call up specific goalies based on specific circumstances.

Each goalie has gotten a chance to play and all have played well.

This year, the coaches view the three goalies as a strength.

Coach Johnson has said:

“When you get three goalies that have played as well as ours have, it’s a luxury. It doesn’t mattertheir goals against, shutouts, et cetera. We’re looking at it from a perspective of ‘when we need a big save and did we get it?’ And all three goaltenders have provided that.”

So far in this year's Olympics, Nicole Hensley has played once and Maddie Rooney has played twice.

Cavallini has also played twice - with one shutout and a semi-final win that allowed the USA to advance to the finals with Canada.

Even though the playing time must be a relief, Cavallini is just trying to play with peace in her heart and to take in the entire experience, saying:

"To go through a whole Olympics not playing a minute, but being able to be a great teammate, and this time along, being able to get my first Olympic start is really truly special. I can’t thank my teammates enough for the support that they’ve given me – my family, my coaches, my friends, to get me back here is something truly amazing."

Savoring her Second Chance:

Since Cavallini just turned 30, talk of retirement has begun to come up.

She won't say if this will mark the end of her career. She's taking it one day at a time and wants to savor every minute of her second chance:

“I never would have thought as a kid that I’d be still playing at this age,” Cavallini said. “I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near peaking and would love to continue to play, but obviously I don’t want to look too far ahead.”

Update: Cavallini and the women's USA hockey team lost to Team Canada in the finals.

But Cavallini did get the chance to play, and was very grateful for the opportunity, saving:

"For (the coaches) to believe in me and ride me through was really something truly special. Obviously upset I wasn’t able to pull out the win for our team (against Canada)."