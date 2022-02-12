Inside Three of the Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl Superstitions

All teams have superstitions. But in the Super Bowl, the stakes are arguably a little higher.

And they're arguably at an all-time high for the Cincinnati Bengals, who have never won a Super Bowl.

Here are some of the latest Super Bowl superstitions practiced by the Cincinnati Bengals:

Joe Burrow's Inside Out Sock:

On Friday, Joe Burrow confirmed to the NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala that he always wears one sock inside out on game-day.

But this practice isn't specific to the Super Bowl. Burrow said that

“It’s just something I’ve always done.”

And there are photos from Burrow's LSU days where he is indeed wearing one sock inside out.

Who could blame him for continuing the practice?

Not Splitting the Pole:

Last week, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went viral for making sure his teammates didn’t split a pole.

A group of Bengals players approached a row of poles as they were walking out of practice.

A few of the players initially split up to walk through the poles. But Chase wasn't having it.

The wide receiver quickly redirected the players, including safety Ricardo Allen.

It's only speculation, but it would appear that Chase thought that splitting the poles was bad luck, and he wasn't willing to risk it.

Here's a Tweet where you can see the video:

"The Cart:"

A humble metal cart equipment cart has recently become another Bengals superstition.

The three-tiered metal cart went viral last year when it was used as a stand for outdoor interviews.

Reporters would place their microphones on the cart to record interviews.

The cart was originally made out as a joke, but it has since become a beloved part of the team.

Last week, the Bengals put out a Twitter post announcing that the Cart would take part in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

The team posted a movie trailer teasing cart's journey.

What about you? Do you have any game-day superstitions you want to share?