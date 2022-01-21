Hillsborough County Temporarily Ends Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Reaches Current Funding Limit

Tampa Renters May Now Have to Wait for Rental Assistance Erik Mclean, unsplash

Many Tampa residents were able to stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic because Congress provided Federal funds to help individuals who may have otherwise fallen behind on their rent and faced eviction.

Hillsborough County's R3 Program Helped Many:

The County's rental assistance initiative, known as the R3 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, has distributed more than 54 million dollars in financial assistance to Tampa residents and landlords.

It approved funding for more than 13,000 applications in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Has Reached Its Funding Limit, But Hopes To Get Additional Funds Soon:

As of January 19, 2022, the program has reached its funding limit and will no longer be accepting new applications.

Thankfully, the County expects to receive more funds soon and will continue taking applications once it receives the funds. Below is a tweet that explains the situation.

Those who have applied before this announcement can still track their applications on the online portal.

Residents with Emergency Rental Needs Can Reach Out to Our Florida:

Hillsborough County said in a separate tweet that residents who have an immediate rental need can reach out to the State's aid program called Our Florida.

Our Florida is in part a federally-funded emergency rental assistance relief program.

According to the site's frequently asked questions, applicants may qualify for aid if they:

Rent their home, apartment, or other residential dwelling in Florida.

Earn an income at or below 80% of the area’s median income (AMI).

Have qualified for unemployment, experienced a loss of income, incurred significant costs or faced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

Are at risk of losing their home, experiencing housing instability or are living in unsafe or unhealthy conditions.

Tampa Could be The Nation's Hottest Real Estate Market, but that Distinction May Be Hurting Renters:

Zillow.com recently named Tampa its hottest real estate market. Although this distinction may attract more people to the market, it may also make things more expensive for Tampa renters.

By the end of 2021, average Tampa rent had risen almost 40% from January of the same year. According to Zumper.com, renters pay an average of $1595.00 for a one-bedroom apartment in Tampa.