What is the Most Popular Hot Sauce in Florida?

Florida is not Unique in its Hot Sauce Preference Jon Tyson, Unsplash

Many of us have figured out a creative and inexpensive way to add flavor to our meals - hot sauce.

Hot Sauce has Become So Popular it Has it's Own Holiday:

Believe it or not, the hot stuff has become so widespread that it has its own holiday. This year National Hot Sauce Day falls on January 22nd.

A Look at Geographical Hot Sauce Data:

To honor this very sacred holiday, Instacart looked at their data to see which hot sauce was most popular in specific parts of the country. Not surprisingly, the data showed that there are some definite geographical preferences.

However, what was surprising is that some hot sauces that had a specific state in their name were not the most popular hot sauce in that state.

For example, the Original Louisiana brand is not the most popular hot sauce in Louisiana. It is the most popular in Mississippi. Louisiana actually prefers Huy Fong Sriracha.

Texas Pete is not the most popular hot sauce in Texas (that's also Huy Fong Sriracha.) But Texas Pete reigns supreme in the Carolinas.

The land of chicken wings - Buffalo, New York, preferred Frank's hot sauce, as did most of the northeast.

Where Does Florida Fall?:

According to Instacart's data, Florida may be unique in many ways, but it isn't unique in its hot sauce preferences.

Florida prefers the same hot sauce that most of the southeast prefers - Huy Fong Sriracha.

If you aren't familiar with this brand, you've likely seen it in the grocery store. It comes in a clear container with a rooster logo and has a green top with a spout.

The hot sauce may be so popular because it is inexpensive. The company hasn't raised the wholesale price of the product in 35 years. It also does not collect licensing fees.

Florida's Hot Sauce Usage Compared with the Rest of the Country:

45% of respondents in Instacart's surveying said they ate hot sauce once per week. However, Florida's usage of hot sauce was tame compared to some states.

Florida ordered an average of 1.8 ounces per customer. In comparison, the state with the most usage, North Dakota, ordered an average of 5.4 ounces per customer.

Popular Foods for Hot Sauce:

According to Instacart's data, tacos were the most popular hot sauce food. Tacos were closely followed by burritos, and meat. However, some said they put hot sauce on chips, popcorn, and, brace yourself, ice cream.

What do you think?

What foods are best with hot sauce?