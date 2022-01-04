With Florida Hospitalizations Up 155%, DeSantis Wants (and Gets) More Monoclonal Therapies, and Cautions Against Fear

Florida COVID Hospitalizations are Rising CDC, Unsplash

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida. Typically as cases rise, so do hospitalizations.

Hospitalization Numbers Rapidly Rising, but Not Yet as Bad as Summer Surge:

On Sunday, the Florida Hospital Association tweeted that there were 5,299 hospitalizations reported in the state.

That's up 155.4% over the past week and up 281.2% from two weeks ago.

Still, that's not nearly as high as the 17,121 hospitalizations on August 23rd, the peak of the summer's delta variant surge.

In a press release in late December, Mary C. Mayhew, FHA president and CEO, said:

“Based on the experiences in other countries and in other states that have been hit by this latest variant, we are optimistic that the Omicron variant will result in less severe illness. Unfortunately, omicron appears to be more contagious and still could lead to increased hospitalizations simply because of the volume of individuals affected."

DeSantis' News Conference Covers Fear-Based Policies, Monoclonal Therapies, and Schools:

On Monday, Governor DeSantis had his first news conference in weeks. During it, he indicated that the federal government had released 40,000 antibody treatments for Florida.

(DeSantis had previously been critical of the federal government's "stranglehold" over these therapies.)

During that same press conference, DeSantis said that other states were letting hysteria drive them and vowed that Florida's response would not be fear-driven. Here's a YouTube of parts of that news conference:

DeSantis also addressed Florida schools and stressed that they should remain open, saying,

“Our universities are going to be open… they’re going to have in-person instruction. “And I think any university that doesn’t do that should have to refund 100% of the tuition to the parents.”