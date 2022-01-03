Tom Brady Expresses Compassion After Antonio Brown Walks Off Field During Jets Game and Gets Cut by Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is No Longer A Buc Wikimedia Commons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a chance on Antonio Brown when they signed him to a one-year deal in October 2020. That's why seeing his Buc career end in the way that it did today was so difficult to watch.

At the time the Bucs picked him up, Brown was still serving an eight-week suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. And he was still dealing with legal issues and a court case.

Tom Brady Allegedly Urged Coach Bruce Arians to Give Antonio Brown a Chance:

When rumors started circulating that the Buccaneers were thinking of bringing Brown to Tampa, many thought that Tom Brady was behind it.

Despite Brown's troubles, Tom Brady still spoke in complimentary terms about him, and seemed excited about Brown turning his life around. Brady told Westwood One,

"Certainly I'm happy for Antonio to get an opportunity to resume his career. He's put a lot of time and energy into working on a lot of things in his life, and I know he's excited to play football.

Coach Arians admitted to NBC News that Brady wanted Brown on the team, saying, "Tom Brady lobbied me back in, gosh, June, July, August."

Still, Arians seemed to realize that the Buccaneers needed to handle Brown with stern care and to re-evaluate the relationship if things went south.

Of Brown's legal issues, Arians said, "Let the court system handle it. If it's found out to be true, he won't be with us."

Brown Stayed in Brady's Home Upon First Arriving in Tampa:

Brady appeared to want to make this partnership work from the beginning, even allegedly allowing Brown to stay in his home when he first arrived in Tampa. Of this arrangement, Brady said,

"He’s just getting settled and l know he's looking for places. It's nice to have him around. It's a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I'm just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out."

Brown Holds Up His End of The Bargain Until the COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy:

The Bucs re-signed Brown for the 2021 season because he proved himself to be a valuable asset to the team.

He delivered 45 receptions and four touchdowns during the 2020 regular season. He also earned 81 yards and two touchdowns during the playoffs.

Unfortunately, things went sour when Brown was suspended by the NFL once again when he was accused of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination card.

Even then, the Buccaneers didn't cut him.

Brown Walks Off the Field During the Jets Game:

The January 2, 2021 game against the New York Jets was Brown's second game back after his suspension.

Fans watching that game saw a one-of-a-kind spectacle. Brown became angry on the Buccaneers' bench, took off his pads and gloves, removed his shirt, threw it into the stands, waved at fans, and went into the locker room.

Here's a YouTube video of that sequence during a live NFL game.

There are conflicting theories as to why Brown became so frustrated. According to the Buccaneers Radio Network, Brown had been benched before the game.

But Fox NFL insider Jay Glazier said on Twitter that Bruce Arians said he tried to get Brown into the game and he refused.

Arians Says Brown "No Longer a Buc:"

Regardless of what angered Brown, the Bucs immediately took action. At his post-game press conference, the press wasted no time in asking Coach Bruce Arians about Brown.

Arians angrily replied that Brown was "no longer a Buc," said that was the end of the story, and demanded to talk about the players who actually played the game and got a win.

Brady Expresses Compassion for Brown:

Not surprisingly, Tom Brady was asked to comment about his old friend Antonio Brown. Brady's reply featured more empathy than anger. He said,

“That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think we all want him to, you know, just, I think everybody should find, hopefully what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be his best. Unfortunately it won’t be with our team. But, you know, we have a lot of friendships that will last. I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

Here is a YouTube video of that clip.