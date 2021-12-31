Tom Brady Admits that He Could "Do Better" Handling His Emotions After Saints Game Frustrations

Tom Brady, the Goat Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Tom Brady is known as the GOAT (greatest of all time) because his NFL career stands out from everyone else.

He has won seven Super Bowl rings.

He has never had a losing season. And he's broken an astounding amount of records, including the most Pro Bowl selections, touchdown passes, games started, and completions.

Brady is Known for Being Cool Under Pressure and for Mental Toughness:

Tom Brady is arguably known as a quarterback that you'd like to have in your corner when your team is behind. He's mounted some of the greatest football comebacks of all time, often remaining methodical throughout.

When speaking about mental toughness, Brady has said,

"It's no excuses. It's no whining. It's no complaining. It's like, 'Look, did you win or did you lose? End of story.'"

Here's a great video of Brady discussing mental toughness, with highlights from one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, when the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The Aftermath of the Saints Loss:

When the Bucs played the Saints on December 19, Brady was without his three favorite receivers. Antonio Brown was suspended, and both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were injured.

The Saints' defense was all over Brady all night. He was sacked four times and taunted to his face.

Ultimately, the Bucs were shut out by a division opponent.

Allegedly, Brady had an exchange with the Saints' sideline and threw a tablet on his own bench in frustration.

Supposedly, he was warned by the NFL that he would be fined the next time he threw a tablet.

A Pivot from "Just Football" to "I Can Do Better:"

When Brady was asked by reporters about the heated exchange on the Saints' sideline, he downplayed the incident, saying his behavior was "just football."

But after yesterday's practice, he told reporters,

"I probably should control my emotions better. I can do better than that."

Looking Forward:

The Bucs play the Jets this weekend, who are last place in the AFC and have a record of 4-11.