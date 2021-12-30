Are Record-Breaking Covid Cases the Reason there is No Gatorade, Pet Food, or Other Food Staples in Tampa Stores?

L. Cane

As party-goers get ready to celebrate New Years in Tampa Bay, COVID-19 is surging.

According to the New York Time's COVID Tracker, Florida had nearly 47,000 new cases on December 29th. That smashed a previous record held on Christmas Eve when 37,874 cases were reported.

According to the CDC, Florida's positivity rate is over twenty percent, which places the CDC's community transmission ranking for Florida at its highest level.

According to the New York Times, Hillsborough County's COVID cases have risen over 500% in the last two weeks.

Because of this surge, if you look around, you'll probably notice that more people are masking up and social distancing.

But do you know what else you'll see in Tampa right now? Some serious food shortages. Gatorade and sports drinks haven't been on the shelves for several weeks. The same is true of cat food, cream cheese, and half and half.

Many Food Shortages Are Ongoing:

This isn't new. Many local supermarkets had to limit Thanksgiving staples like cranberry sauce, gravy, turkey, and sausage.

This trend wasn't over for Christmas, either, when stores had to limit many popular items like coconut flakes, whipping cream, coffee creamer, cooking oils, and frozen items like pie shells and hash browns.

What's in Short Supply in Tampa Right Now?:

I go grocery shopping without fail every week. Often, I go multiple times because I've forgotten something. Here are the ongoing shortages that I've noticed, across stores at various locations:

  • Gatorade, Mio, and Sports Drinks
  • Pet food (with cat food being particularly bad)
  • Paper plates
  • Paper towels
  • Cream Cheese
  • Coffee Creamer
  • Flavored and Specialty Coffees
  • Meat staples like whole chickens and hams
  • Chicken Wings and Tenders

Why Is This Happening?:

Most experts agree that COVID-19 was the inciting event for the shortages. However, according to Larry Giunipero, a professor of supply chain management at FSU, the problem continues due to many complex reasons, including pent-up demand, trucker shortages, warehouse shortages, and port backups.

Many retailers are now trying to get around these issues by chartering their own delivery methods, but the process takes time.

What Can You Do:

We're all low on patience right now, but try to work with what you have. For example, if you can't make cheesecake, could you make a chocolate cake instead?

Sometimes, online retailers have items that local retailers don't.

And smaller chains sometimes have small quantities of sought-after items.

Or, you can try to make what you can't buy.

There are actually recipes for homemade Gatorade calling for mostly fruit juice and salt.

These are not fun times. And the food shortages are getting old.

But as Floridians, we know how to make do. Because of the severe weather and natural disasters that often plague our state, we are no stranger to food shortages and outages.

Have patience. Because staying safe is the most important thing right now.

