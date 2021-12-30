New Crypto-Themed Casual Dining Restaurant Replaces Cousin's Maine Lobster in Clearwater

Crypto Street Restaurant accepts crypto Executium/Unsplash

Running a restaurant inside of a hotel can be a tricky business. Restaurant owners often want to establish success in their own right. After all, the public can see a hotel restaurant as a watered-down watering hole for tourists. To establish a unique brand, hotel restaurants must offer a dining experience that is different, and better, than expected. They must rely on word of mouth and positive reviews to change expectations.

To successfully meet that challenge, restaurant owners often need a hook - something that makes the restaurant memorable and unique enough that first-time customers are willing to try something new.

That is exactly what Ricardo Varona was doing when he opened the Crypto Street Restaurant located in the Residence Inn by Marriott at 309 Coronado Drive in Clearwater.

Yes, the menu items are named with cryptocurrencies in mind. There's a "crypto Cuban," a "dogedog," and a "blockchain club." And yes, the decor features dogecoin memes, but there's also a focus on fresh American staples with a Cuban, Mexican and Spanish flair since Varona is from Puerto Rico.

I get products locally in and around Clearwater for most of our meats, beef, burgers or chicken breasts." Varona told the Tampa Bay Times.

This attention to quality has not gone unnoticed. The restaurant opened in mid-December, so it is still fairly new, but it already has some reviews on Google, Yelp, and Facebook. As of this writing, every single one of them is five stars.

A few of the reviewers mention an appreciation of the restaurant accepting crypto as payment, but most of the comments focus on the outstanding food and service, with the Media Noche being a standout. The restaurant has personally responded to each review.

Make no mistake. Varona is very passionate about crypto. Like many of us, he was a skeptical novice until his 24-year-old son educated him about the possibilities and security of such a system. Today, he will happily help customers set up accounts on Coinbase.

But the food is the real focus of Crypto Street Restaurant. After all, it is the food and service that keeps customers coming back.