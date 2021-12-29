Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians has COVID-19. What Happens to the Bucs Versus Jets Game on January 2nd?

L. Cane

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians disclosed that he has COVID-19 on Tuesday. 69-year-old Arians, who is a two-time cancer survivor, reportedly has mild symptoms and is quarantining at home.

In the meantime, Assistant Head Coach Harold Goodwin will serve as interim head coach in this Sunday's match-up against the New York Jets.

"I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets," said Arians.

The head coach isn't the only COVID casualty for this week's game.

There are currently five players who may also be inactive: including wide receivers Jaelon Darden and Mike Evans; cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting; and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

The New York Jets have had numerous issues with players and staff on the COVID-19 list, including coach Robert Saleh, who watched the Jets beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on television.

The Jets currently have cornerback Brace Hall, tight end Tyler Kroft, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on the list.

The game is unlikely to be canceled as numerous NFL players and coaches have had to sit out this season due to COVID-19.

Although other sports such as NHL hockey, NBA basketball, and NCAA football have canceled or postponed games due to COVID, the NFL has not.

With playoffs fast approaching, it seems unlikely that the NFL is going to change this policy and have the post-season delayed unless there are simply not enough eligible players and coaches to participate.

Therefore, it is probable that the Bucs and Jets will play as normal on Sunday and will continue to adjust their rosters due to illness and injury as they've done all year.

The game takes place at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, January 2nd at 1:00pm.

The Bucs have already won the NFC South Division title with a record of 11-4.

The Jets are in last place in the AFC East Division with a record of 4-11.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a 30-8 career record against the Jets.

Who do you think will win this game?

Who do you WANT to win this game?

Tampa, FL
