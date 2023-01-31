What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY? Photo by Kyle Hiscock

Congratulations, you've successfully closed on your home! Many new homeowners think that they can just sit back and do nothing, but this is a mistake.

There are some very important tasks to complete after closing on a home. Below we're covering 8 of the most important post-closing tasks to complete once you've closed on your Rochester, NY home!

1) Collect & Store Important Documents

After closing on a new home, it is important to store all important documents in a safe and secure place. Documents such as the deed, mortgage paperwork, and any other documents related to the closing should be kept in a fireproof safe or in a secure filing cabinet.

Having easy access to these documents can help with any future issues that may arise related to the purchase of the home.

2) Re-key or Change Locks

Once you have officially closed on your new home, it is important to consider re-keying or changing the locks for added security. Doing so can provide peace of mind and ensure that you are the only one with access to your new home.

In addition, it is a good idea to make sure that all window latches are secure and that all exterior doors are equipped with deadbolts. Taking these additional steps can help you feel more secure in your new home.

3) Change Your Address

Changing your address is a critical step to take after closing on a new home. It is important to notify the post office, your bank, and any other companies or businesses with whom you have a financial relationship.

In addition, it is important to update your driver's license and vehicle registration with your new address. Doing this as soon as possible will ensure that you don't miss any important mail or other notifications that may be sent to you.

4) Check/Inspect Major Home Mechanics

One of the biggest mistakes made when buying a home during the winter is not evaluating the efficiency of a homes mechanicals.

In some real estate markets, the level of competition is leading to many buyers forgoing inspections of the home and it's mechanicals, so if you were unable to perform inspections on your homes major mechanical systems, right after closing is the time to do so!

This includes inspecting the roof for any signs of damage or leakage, checking the plumbing for any clogs or leaks, testing all electrical outlets and lights, and inspecting the HVAC system.

Additionally, it is important to ensure that all appliances are in working order before moving in. Checking these major home mechanics prior to settling in will help to ensure a safe and comfortable living experience.

5) Perform A Deep Clean

Before moving into a newly purchased home, it is important to perform a deep clean. A deep clean involves cleaning all surfaces of the home, from floors and carpets to windows and walls.

It is recommended to use a professional cleaning service for a deep clean to ensure every corner of the home is sparkling and ready for move-in. Doing this can help make sure that the home is safe and comfortable for its new inhabitants.

6) Add A Fresh Coat Of Paint

A new layer of paint is a great way to make a house feel like your own. After closing on a home, adding a fresh coat of paint can transform the look and feel of a space.

When selecting paint colors, it's important to consider the amount of natural light that each room gets and the existing color scheme.

Painting can be done yourself or by hiring a professional. If you choose to do it yourself, be sure to research and purchase the right tools, such as drop cloths and brushes, and take safety precautions.

7) Create Home Maintenance Lists

Creating a home maintenance list is an essential task to do after closing on a home. This list should include all of the necessary maintenance tasks that need to be done in order to keep the home in good condition and ensure that any major problems don’t arise in the future.

Some tasks that should be included on the list are checking for leaks, changing furnace filters, testing smoke detectors, and inspecting windows and doors for damage.

Additionally, it is important to stay up to date with seasonal maintenance, for example, winter home maintenance should include such as cleaning gutters and installing storm windows.

Having a well-maintained home will not only help maintain its value, but also keep it safe and livable for years to come.

8) Review Your Tax Assessment

Reviewing your tax assessment should be high on the list of things to do after closing on a home. Property taxes can be a significant expense, so it's important to understand what you're being charged for.

Take time to review your assessment for accuracy and check for any errors or discrepancies. You may also want to compare your tax rate to similar properties in the area to make sure you're paying an equitable amount. Knowing what you're paying for can help you budget appropriately and protect yourself from unexpected surprises down the road.

If you feel that your tax assessment on your home is too high, understanding how to lower a tax assessment on a home is extremely important! There is no need to pay more taxes than necessary!

Final Thoughts

Closing on a home is an exciting and life-changing event. The above are some of the most important tasks to complete after closing on your home.

Following these simple steps can help make the process smoother and ensure that you have everything you need to start living in your new home.