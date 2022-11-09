What Is A Real Estate Bidding War?

A bidding war in real estate is a competition in which several potential buyers attempt to outbid each other for a piece of real estate. The higher the bid, the more likely the seller is to sell their property. A bidding war is a common sign of a competitive real estate market.

The most common reasons for a bidding war in real estate are when the property is in an area that is experiencing rapid growth, or when the property is unique and has high demand. Regardless of the reason, a bidding war usually results in higher prices for the home seller.

But price is not the only thing that determines which buyer will win a bidding war. There are several other factors that determine which buyer will win a bidding war. Here are some of the other key factors that determine the winner of a real estate bidding war.

How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate Market Kyle Hiscock

Earnest Money Deposit Amount

One factor that can influence a real estate bidding war is the amount of earnest money (a deposit) a buyer agrees to offer with their contract. The higher the deposit, the more serious the buyer is about purchasing the property.

Keep in mind, there is a difference between an earnest money deposit and a down payment, so it's important to not confuse the two things.

Real Estate Contingencies

When it comes to bidding wars in the real estate market, contingencies can play a big role.

Common real estate contingencies can include the attorney approval contingency, mortgage/financing contingency, inspection contingencies, and a variety of others.

Generally speaking, buyers with fewer contingencies in their contract typically have a better shot at winning in a multiple offer situation.

Home Financing Terms

There are a number of different mortgage products that buyers have the option to use when buying a home.

There are FHA mortgages, conventional mortgages, USDA mortgages, VA mortgages, and a variety of other mortgage options. The type of financing a buyer is going to be obtaining when buying a home definitely plays a role in who wins a bidding war.

For example, if a one buyer is buying a rural home and utilizing a USDA mortgage, they likely have a small down payment percentage versus a buyer who could be attempting to buy the same home with a conventional, 20% down mortgage. In this scenario, many sellers will elect to choose the buyer putting more money down.

In the competitive real estate market that we're currently living in, there are more and more cash buyers out there. Some mortgage brokers are even introducing "mortgage" products that have never been seen before that are essentially cash offers, called "cash guarantees."

Covering Appraisal Gaps

One step of the mortgage approval process is the bank will complete an appraisal of the home.

This helps the bank confirm what the actual market value of the home is and to ensure they're not lending a borrower more money than the home is worth.

In a bidding war, another strong way to make your offer stand out besides price is including an appraisal gap coverage clause. This is when a buyer agrees to cover gaps between the appraised value and the sale price, if applicable.

Not all buyers have the ability to cover gaps between an appraised value and sale price, nor the desire in many cases. There are some buyers who will agree to cover the gap between the two values should the scenario arise.

Closing Dates

There are many factors to consider when choosing a closing target date, including buyer and seller desires.

Some sellers may prefer to close quickly, while others may need a longer closing in order to close on a new home or in some cases if they're building a home, for it to be completed.

It is important that you try to accommodate the sellers desired closing timeframe when in a bidding war. It can ultimately be the difference of winning or losing.

What are some tips for winning in a bidding war?

There are many myths and misconceptions about real estate. One of the most popular myths is that you have to spend a lot of money to win in a bidding war.

In reality, there are plenty of ways to win without spending a fortune. Below are the best tips for winning a bidding war in real estate.

Do Your Research On The Home

There are a few things that you should do in order to win in a real estate bidding war.

You should do your research on the home you're considering before you arrive, including looking at photos, reading the property description, reviewing any property disclosures that are available, and talking to your agent about the home. And yes, you absolutely should hire a buyers agent when buying a home!

Know The Area Where The Home Is Located

Many people are vying for the chance to purchase a home, and many of these people do not take the time to do their research on the area. They blindly go out and bid on homes, assuming that because it is a desirable location.

This is not always the case. Before bidding on a home, it is important to know where it is located. If you are looking for a specific type of home in a certain area, you may have better luck finding what you are looking for by doing some preliminary online research.

You can look up neighborhoods, see which homes have recently been sold or put on the market, and get an idea of what kind of price range your target market might be in. This information will help you narrow down your choices.

Prepare For Bidding War

Before beginning a bidding war, it is important to have a game plan. Have an estimate of what the home is worth. This will help you stay within your budget and avoid over extending yourself.

Make sure you also have all the necessary documentation ready to submit with your offer. This includes your mortgage pre-approval, copy of your earnest money deposit, and any other relevant information. This could help sway the seller's decision.

Stay Calm And Composed

When it comes to real estate bidding wars, staying calm and composed is key. Bidding wars can quickly become heated, and if you let your emotions get the best of you, you'll likely lose the battle.

Instead, try to remain calm and collected during the process. This will help you stay in control and avoid making any rash decisions that could potentially damage your chances of winning the property or making a financial mistake.

Don't overdo it – it's important to stay within your comfort zone when buying a home. Just because someone is willing to pay a certain price for a home, doesn't mean that you want to, need to, or should!

Keep Trying & Don't Give Up

Since the real estate market is so competitive currently, many buyers are losing out in bidding wars. If a home receives 20 bids, this means there's going to be 19 disappointed buyers.

It's important that if you're in the market to buy a home that you keep trying and don't give up. It can be hard to keep trying when you feel like your chances of buying a house are slim.

Be patient, be diligent, and trust the process! You will find the perfect home, it just may take some time.

Final Thoughts

Bidding wars can be won without spending a fortune. It's extremely important that you have an experienced buyers agent working for you as they will know how to position your offer in the best position to get accepted in a competitive situation!