Indiana, More Snow Is Likely Coming Your Way

How much snow can you expect this winter in Indiana? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Indiana this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

From the photo above, you can see that most of Indiana has a 50 to 60 percent chance of having more snow than average this year. Only the southeastern tip of the state has a 40 to 50 percent chance of having more snow than average this winter season.

So, how much snow does that really mean for you in Indiana? Historically speaking, Fort Wayne averages approximately 33.6 inches of snow per year. Indianapolis averages approximately 25.5 inches. Evansville averages approximately 10.6 inches of snow per year. This is according to this source which lists out most major cities in the state. You can just use these averages as a great starting point for what you can expect this winter.

If more snow is coming your way this year, It's important that you are ready for winter weather. Thankfully, there are a variety of things that you can do to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe. One of the smartest moves you can make is to inspect your vehicle. Winter weather can bring unexpected conditions, so make sure your vehicle is ready for ice and snow. You really should have a certified mechanic inspect the brakes, battery, hoses and belts on your vehicle. And don't forget to top of all fluids. Something as simple as having a blanket in your car and a great snow scraper can make a huge difference when facing severe weather in the winter. Here are some more tips for how to drive safely on ice and snow in Indiana.