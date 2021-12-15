Winter Storm To Bring Heavy Snow, Flooding, And Damaging Winds

winter storm Photo by Courtney Chestnut (Unsplash)

Winter Storm Bankston is currently moving into California bringing mountain snow and soaking lower elevation rain and will spread across the Intermountain West and could lead to potentially damaging wind for parts of the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, according to an update from Weather.com

The storm is currently bringing a mix of rain, snow and gusty winds to California right now. Snow is also falling in parts of the Great Basin. Some areas report as much as two feet of snow in Mount Shasta and Lake Tahoe.

Here is a quick video recapping everything for your convenience.

Local flash flooding is very likely, especially in urban areas that are most likely to have flooding. Rockslides are possible and at least some debris flows can be expected, particularly over areas recently burned by wildfires.

If you're not prepared for severe weather, please do what you can to be prepared immediately. Here are a few things you can do to be safe.

First, you can prepare an emergency kit with a working flashlight, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, blankets, warm clothing, first aid kit and other items you might need for several days if you don't have power. Be sure that your phone is fully charged. You want to stay up to date with local news and weather stations. Pay attention to alerts and warnings from authorities.

If you don't have to go out for an urgent matter, just stay home. Keep your pets indoors. If you are out on the road and a traffic light is not working, just treat it as a stop sign. Please use these tips to stay safe.