Get Prepared For More Snow This Winter In Washington

Kyle Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284cyg_0d9AuFn900
Photo by Peter Zhang

What you can expect for the winter of 2021 and 2022 in Washington? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, in Washington state there is going to be more snow than average. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook — which extends from December 2021 through February 2022. The dark green pattern over the state means that the state of Washington is predicted to be getting some serious snow this season. In fact, there is a 60-70% probability that there will be more snow than average this year. The average amount of snowfall for the state is approximately 18 inches of snow per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjUVe_0d9AuFn900
photo by NOAA

Winter storms can range from moderate snow over a few hours to blizzard conditions with blinding, wind-driven snow or freezing rain that lasts several days.

The time to prepare is before the snow falls or ice forms. While more snow is expected in Washington, there are many things you can do to help be prepared if you do get caught in a winter storm.

How To Get Ready For Winter Weather

Here are a few tips from the Washington State Department of Health regarding cold weather. First, it is important to listen to your radio or television for winter storm forecasts and other information. Staying informed will help you stay safe.

Next, be sure to prepare your home for cold weather. This could mean installing storm windows or insulating outside walls, attics and crawl spaces.

Be sure to have appropriate cold weather clothing available to you and your loved ones. It is also important to make sure your fireplace functions properly and that your living area has appropriate heat. Have rock salt and sand on hand for traction on ice and for the sidewalks and driveways.

When driving, be sure to fill your gas tank before the snow starts falling. It is crucial to wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Wear mittens rather than gloves. Consider wearing a warm, woolen cap.

Lastly, do not drive unnecessarily as it can place you at risk. When you take these precautions listed above, you can help do your part to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Are you properly prepared for winter?

extreme weatherwinterweathericesafety

