3 Fun Places To Grab A Quick Bite In St. Louis

Want a good meal but don't have a lot of time? Here are three great places to grab a quick bite in town. Maybe you're heading to a Cardinals game or a concert. You don't want some overpriced vendor food! Go for something fantastic. Here are three great options right in St. Louis.

T-N-T Wieners

T-N-T Wieners has been around serving St. Louis since 2018. This restaurant features an amazing variety of dogs. You'll find Nathan's All Beef Jumbo Hot Dogs and footlongs, Vegan Dogs, Polish sausage, Stadium Bratwurst & Turkey Dogs. There are even four different bread options including a Pretzel bun. You'll also find a variety of combo meals, family meals, sides, nachos, fries, milkshakes, beer, soups, and ice cream. In addition there are gluten free options as well as vegan options.

What a fun spot!! I didn't think a hot dog spot is what I needed until my boyfriend and I came across this place. They had a hot dog for every taste bud. The people behind the counter gave honest recommendations about what to get. I got a spicy hot dog (yum!!) and potato salad and my boyfriend got two hot dogs, one of them having Cheetos and ranch on it with a side that he didn't want to share haha. All around good place to grab some food with friends and give your taste buds a treat!! When back in the area, we will be back!! Cassundra T.

Fitz's

In 1993, Fitz’s opened in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb of St. Louis. To assure authenticity, the call went out for a vintage bottling line. Incredibly, a 1940’s bottling line was found in an old barn in Shawano, Wisconsin. It was refurbished and installed at the restaurant, where it is visible from every table on the main floor. Fully operational, the bottling line can turn out one bottle of root beer, or any of our other popular flavors, every second.The building that houses Fitz’s was built in 1928 for the West End Bank. It became the Delmar Bank in 1933, and was remodeled in 1944 when the attractive art deco façade was added. For a while, during the 1980’s, it was a Chinese restaurant known as The Lantern House.

Fun experience! We were in St.Louis for the night and wanted to try something new. We ended up trying out Fitz's for the floats. The float was delicious. We ended up substituting the root beer for diet cream soda and it went well with the Cookie Monster. There is plenty of seating and upstairs they had TVs that had sporting events playing. Definitely seems like a family friendly environment. Sarah C.

You can order online here or if you would like to know more about this restaurant, visit their website .

Bailey's Range

Baileys’ Range opened 10 years ago and is located in Downtown St. Louis. Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants , we proudly serve specialty burgers made with 100% grass fed, grain-finished American range beef and bake all our beer buns in house. The dedicated crew is proud to craft a delicious handmade ice cream with no artificial ingredients. We offer seasonal flavors, and even a vegan ice cream. You can order from a variety of 30 craft beers on tap, plus boozy ice cream shakes, house lemonades and more. Baileys' Range is perfect for large groups, date night, birthday parties, and families.

Zero complaints!!

I had the Kahuna burger, fries ( with chili lime mayo) and banana foster shake. All of these items were exceptionally awesome! The burger was literally cooked to perfection!! (I read a couple reviews comparing them to sliders? They're not 2/3 lb., but ate we looking for quality or quantity here?) The fries could not have been better...and I'm a pretty seasoned burger/ fry traveler!! Steven D.

You can check out the website here . Did I miss any of your favorites? Let me know in the comments!



