The 3 Best Places To Grab Breakfast

Are you craving a really good breakfast? Of course you are! And I’ve got some good news for you. Here are three breakfast options that are sure to please everyone whenever they visit St. Louis.

Southwest Diner

SouthWest Diner is located less than 2 miles from the St. Louis Zoo on Southwest Avenue. This new Mexico-themed Diner is great to bring the family. On the menu, one of many perks include the breakfast burritos and the Southwest Flavor Brunch is awesome too. Just keep in mind that it can get very crowded on the weekend, and you will likely have to wait for your table. The good news is that you can order coffee or beer while waiting and the wait is definitely worth it.

I had the huevos rancheros and they were delicious. They don't come with any meat, so don't forget to add that when ordering. I also had the sopapillas and boy were they delicious. Soft and fluffy, warm and perfect with honey.

Since you order online, you get a text when it's ready. Diner staff will place your food and drinks on a table for curbside pickup. There are about 4 first-come, first-served picnic tables where you can enjoy your meal. Street parking is plenty available. Carmine L.

The Mud House

The Mud House delivers one of the greatest cappuccinos around. On the menu, there's a lot of interesting vegan options, and if you're not vegan their still options to please the meat lover. The American Breakfast is one of my favorite plates there. The ambiance crafted with the red old bricks gives a particular charm to this coffee and kitchen.

This is a popular spot on Cherokee street and it will not disappoint. I had the breakfast sandwich with bacon and it was 1) huge and 2) absolutely delicious. It came with a side of greens tossed in what seemed to taste like an apple vinaigrette. The egg was nice and fluffy and the bacon was thick. Paired with a coffee it was definitely a 5-star meal! CarmLMU

Old Town Donut Shop

The Old Town Donut Shoppe is located in Old Town Florissant and is open 24 hours, 7 days a week. This place is a family-owned bakery that is devoted to serving only the freshest donuts around for more than 30 years now. The Old Town Donut Shop has consistently been voted as the best donuts in St. Louis Region. If you go once, you will start to crave these amazing donuts on a regular basis. As you walk up to the door, the smell will certainly drive you inside this donut paradise.

So.... this donut shop is open 24 HOURS a day. That's right - donut party anytime you have the crave! We popped in for a later night sweet treat and were not dissapointed! This place was POPPING! I mean a line waiting at 7:30pm and more people were pulling in when we were leaving. They had a very large selection and make fresh donuts throughout the day. I almost always just get chocolate long johns for myself but they have a blueberry cake and I had to try it. I also got a creme horn for a small upcharge. Hubby picked the rest of the donuts to take to work the next day. When we got home I decided I was too full to eat mine and waited til the morning. The blueberry cake donut was FABULOUS! You must order it! Sarah L.