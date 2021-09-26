Saint Louis, MO

Two Unique Activities To Try In St. Louis

Kyle Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUZ0e_0b9nJMmW00

Want something fun to do near the Benton Park area? Here are a couple great options for you!

Budweiser Tours

Ready for something really unique? On these tours you can explore the Budweiser campus, visit the Clydesdales, and even taste beer straight from the finishing cellars. You have two different options for tours, the first being the 75 minute long "Day Fresh Tour." The cost for this option is 15 dollars and tours the campus and then goes to the Clydesdale Paddock and Stables, the Beechwood Aging Cellars, the historic Brewhouse, and the Bevo packaging facility. All guests ages 21 and older will receive a Day Fresh beer as a keepsake. The other option is the "Beermaster Tour" which is two hours long and costs $40. If you're a big Budweiser fan, you'll want this all-access look at how the King of Beers is brewed, and you'll visit exclusive locations on campus only available on this experience. At the end of this tour you'll get a glass and a hat to take home.

Gotta say - thanks to effective marketing, and hearing "brewed in St. Louis, Missouri" after ever Budweiser commercial, I knew I had to head here on an overnight trip to STL. I came here on a Tuesday and opted for the 75 minute tour. Highly recommend, if you're on a tight schedule, to check out the brewery. The grounds are beautiful with such historical significance and attention to detail in every building. At the end, you get to see the production line and enjoy a bottle that was packaged that day and a complimentary draft beer. Definitely recommend and prob one of the best tours I've taken. Diana C.

Pieces The St. Louis Board Game Bar and Cafe

Like board games? You're going to be in paradise at Pieces. There are over 800 games in stock and counting. And the games are always changing too. Any game you can imagine is likely here. Catchphrase. Chess. Clue. Cranium. Crosstalk. Curses. Chutes and Ladders. And that's just a super small sample of some of the games that start with the letter "c".

There are lots of food options here as well with the turkey bacon swiss, veggie philly, fried rice bowl, ballpark nachos, garlic bread, pretzels, salads, tacos and much, much more. There is also a bakery with Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate, and Samoa Cookies. Wheat Free Chocolate and Confetti Cake Donuts are available as well.

It's worth noting that there is a cover/game fee for the games of $5 per person to access the 800+ games. You can play as many as you would like and stay for as long as you would like. For every item you purchase, $1.00 is removed from your library fee. So if if purchase two drinks, the library fee would be reduced to $3.00.

You absolutely must come here and experience the amazing ness that is Pieces. I have never been to a place like this with such a great and awesome concept. But, not only do they have a great concept their drinks and food was amazing. I actually came here on a whim with some friends while we were on a layover, and when I tell you if I ever come back to St Louis I definitely will be coming back here. Joshua M.

Have you ever been to Pieces or on the Budweiser Tour?

