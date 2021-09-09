The Best Italian Restaurants In Town

Every now and then you find yourself craving some good pasta, right? And you don't want to make it at home. The boxed stuff won't cut it. The canned stuff won't either. So you need to know where to get some amazing pasta here in St. Louis. Here is the defintive list that you can count on.

Anthonino's Taverna

Anthonino's Taverna is found right in the heart of an Italian neighborhood and serves up some amazing meals that you won't forget. In fact, this restaurant has been featured on the show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. One of the best choices on the menu is the toasted ravioli. The toasted ravioli are handmade in house, filled with ground beef, ricotta and pecorino romano cheese with marinara. Yum! As far as pasta goes, you can't go wrong with the chicken parmesan. The chicken is pan fried and served on top of Anthonino's house marinara and the best spaghetti you've ever had. It comes with herbed ricotta, and is topped with arugula too. For more info, visit the website here.

This was my favorite restaurant on our St Louis trip. I love good Italian food and this place was top notch. Nestled in the heart of On The Hill Italian neighborhood it feels like being back in time. They were packed on a Saturday night and missed our reservation by 15 minutes because of a slow group not leaving and they were extremely apologetic and complimented us to a free round of drinks! Our waitress was excellent and took awesome care of us and was super personable and made the evening very enjoyable. Tyler M.

Pastaria

Pastaria features a rustic Italian menu that has wood oven-pizzas and handmade pastas. You'll want to try the Pistachio ravioli which comes with pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, and Grana Padano. It's incredible. The combination of mint and lemon brown butter brings out the flavor. It is very rich! The Cacio e Pepe is great too. You'll be impressed with how the noodles are cooked perfectly. Not too hard and not too mushy either. After you eat your pasta, try the salted caramel gelato for dessert. It's the perfect combination of sweet and salty. You'll want to even take some home with you for later.

This one of my favorite restaurants in STL and especially one of my favorite pizza places!

The pizzas are so well done - the margherita pizza has a simple tomato base, fresh mozzarella that's perfectly melted in their brick oven, and Basil of course! I asked for garlic on this as well as I love it on their other pizzas. Cherie R.

Have you ever eaten pasta at Pastaria or Anthonino's Taverna? How did you like it?