Love The 80's? Visit This Fun St. Louis Bar ASAP

st louis Tiffany Cade

Want to know which bar is the most fun place to go in St. Louis? I'm going to tell you all about it here. It's Up-Down St. Louis. First off, a bit of a disclaimer: If you're a child of the 80's, Up-Down Bar is the place you need to go, no questions asked. Nothing should stop you from heading to Up-Down right now!

Up-Down simultaneously captures all the nostalgia of an 80's arcade without the super sticky floors and the machines eating your quarters. The surprising thing about Up-Down Bar is that it is higher end than you think it's going to be, but it still maintains a very fun and casual feel. It's really the best of both worlds.

When you walk inside you'll be greeted with vintage arcade machines that you grew up with. You'll also find a variety of neon signs. When you approach the bar you will see a great collection of liquor and a very extensive tap list of beers, many made right here in Missouri. There are also cocktails galore. It's really like visiting that arcade in The Karate Kid. (The original one with Ralph Macchio, not the one with Jackie Chan and Will Smith's son.)



The staff behind the bar is young enough that they probably never saw The Karate Kid. But that doesn't matter at all as as they consistently make great beer recommendations. They are also kind and helpful first-time guests who have never stepped into the place before.

Every arcade game in the place takes a single token and tokens are $0.25 each. Amazing, right? On Thursdays tokens are just $0.10 each! On those nights, just a couple bucks can really go a long way. You'll find vintage arcade video games such as 1943, After Burner, Area 51 Site 4, Arkanoid, Battletoads, Bionic Commando, Burger Time, Dig Dug, NBA Hangtime, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Galaga, Frogger, Donkey Kong, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mario Bros., Mortal Kombat 2, Ms. Pac-Man, Pong, Punch Out, Rampage, Zaxxon and much, much more. The list of current games is always changing and you can check the website for a current list. In all, over 50 vintage arcade games are there for you to enjoy for a quarter or a dime! If that's not enough to get you to go, I don't know what will.

Up-Down bar also has a variety of pinball machines that include the following: The Addams Family, Attack from Mars, Batman, Family Guy, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, NBA Fast Break, South Park, Star Trek, Transformers, Walking Dead, and World Cup Soccer. A pretty incredible list!

Up-Down Bar is located at 405 N Euclid St near Fountain Park and Central West End. Their hours are as follows. Monday – Friday 3:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

and Sunday 11 a.m. – Midnight. You must be at least 21 years old to enter.

For more information, visit Up-Down Bar's website found right here.