Try Takeout At These 3 St. Louis Restaurants

In the mood for some takeout? As you know, great takeout is not the easiest thing to find. So here are the top three places to get some great takeout in St. Louis.

Terror Taco

What do you get when you mix vegan, metal, horror and tacos? You get Terror Taco. This restaurant is owned by two brothers who love horror films, drawing monsters and creatures, listening to loud music, playing metal music, and eating the best Mexican food the West Coast has to offer. And it shows. When you step into Terror Taco, you'll have an experience like no other. The Birria tacos are one of the stars of the menu and feature spicy consomme with such delectable "meat." The diablo tacos with the chipotle cheese are great too. If you decide to get the burrito you can get it plain or smothered. My recommendation is to consider smothering the heck out of it.

So delicious! The man taking my order was so kind and suggested the birria tacos as it was my first time going/having birria in general. If you can handle spice I would HIGHLY recommend! It was so delicious! Pro tip: if you don't want all the spice you can take the seeds out of the jalapeño/ take out the jalapeño all together! Also love love love that everything is vegan!!! Alina S.

Fire Chicken

This restaurant was established in 2020 the star of the show is the crispy Korean fried chicken pieces glazed in a sticky, sweet, and spicy sauce. This recipe is made with bite-sized boneless chicken, so it cooks up very fast for a quick snack! The red chicken gangjung has the perfect amount of sauce and flavor too. I can handle some spice. While that specific dish is labeled spicy, it did not overwhelm the other flavors. I was able to handle the spice level just fine. In addition, Fire Chicken serves you really fast, so it's a great takeout destination.

The service and food flavors are amazing! We did the mandu and shrimp tempura to start and then had the teriyaki chicken bowl and shrimp ganjung. Everything was so savory AB's tasty - we loved it! The owner gave us a small container of spicy mayo to try and it elevated our food even further. Grateful we live so close as we will be putting this into our regular restaurant rotation. Jessica H.

Blue Duck

I'll be honest with you, the Blue Duck menu isn't huge. But the food is great. I highly recommend the Sam Elliott Burger which comes with BBQ rub, bacon, yellow cheddar, white cheddar, onion rings, arugula, BBQ sauce, and red eye mayo on green chile brioche bun. It's got some kick to it but at the same time, it is really sweet too.

Seriously, this is some of the best food in St. Louis. The drinks were super delicious, we're bourbon drinkers and they had some good options. I got the southwest wrap, we had a couple other things on the menu, including the loaded fries with pork belly HOLY COW. My boyfriend licked his plate clean. Everything was phenomenal. Courtney F.

There you have it. Those are the three best places to get takeout in St. Louis. Have you tried any of these restaurants?