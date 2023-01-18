Nazi Scientists Were Secretly Employed By The U.S. Government After WWII: OPERATION PAPERCLIP

Wernher von Braun Photo by Encyclopedia Britannica

As WWII came to an end, countries around the world began gathering up as much information and technology from the German Nazi’s as they could. Fearing that the Soviet Union was also trying to get their hands on whatever valuable information they could get from the Germans, the United States government believed it was in their best interest to adopt the scientists who worked for the Third Reich.

In 1945, the U.S. government created a top secret program to re-locate roughly 1,600 Nazi scientists and their families to the United States. This program became known as Operation Paperclip. According to History.com, “the program was run by the newly-formed Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA), whose goal was to harness German intellectual resources to help develop America’s arsenal of rockets and other biological and chemical weapons, and to ensure such coveted information did not fall into the hands of the Soviet Union.”

The government did their best to cover up the pasts of the German scientists. Many of them had in-depth knowledge of what was going on in the concentration camps and also had their hands in picking prisoners to work on projects for them.

One of the most famous Nazi scientists was Wernher von Braun. He was responsible for the V-2 rocket program that destroyed much of England during the war. Von Braun was re-located to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he became an employee for the U. S. Army and experimented with rockets. He later went on to work at NASA and become the center director of the Apollo program, which ultimately got the United States to the moon before any other country.

It is believed that without the help from these scientists, our space program would never have been as successful as it was. Many believe that it is inexcusable for the government to bring war criminals to the states and employ them rather than charge them with war crimes. Defenders of Operation Paperclip often reference that the Soviet Union could have acquired these scientists themselves and used them against the United States during the Cold War, ultimately creating a different outcome and world we live in today.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Be sure the FOLLOW me for more short and to the point news stories.