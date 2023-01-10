There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI

Photo by Blake Stilwell

During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.

In February of 1917, large packs of wolves began terrorizing rural villages in the German Empire after the war effort forced the predators to find new hunting grounds. The wolves began attacking cattle and even small children in multiple cases. An even bigger problem began once the wolves started showing up on the battlefields and feeding on the bodies of fallen soldiers.

According to an article by the Oklahoma City Times in 1917, “parties of Russian and German scouts met recently and were hotly engaged in a skirmish when a large pack of wolves dashed on the scene and attacked the wounded. Hostilities were at once suspended and Germans and Russians instinctively attacked the pack, killing about 50 wolves.”

Both countries agreed that if wolves interrupted another battle, they would temporarily ceasefire and address the wolf problem. According to a New York Times article, “poison, rifle fire, hand grenades, and even machine guns were successively tried in attempts to eradicate the nuisance. As a last resort, the two adversaries, with the consent of their commanders, entered into negotiations for an armistice and joined forces to overcome the wolf plague.”

The exact number of wolves actually killed and the extent of the whole scenario is often debated, but we are certain that the wolves did feed on the dead bodies of soldiers. And that Germany and Russia did temporarily ceasefire to fight off the common enemy.

