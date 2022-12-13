Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWII

Photo by Seattle Times Archive

During WWII, Boeing was responsible for building many of the aircraft’s that were used during the war. That made Boeing a major target for bombing raids that would stop the production of military airplanes in the United States.

To combat the threat of their B-17 Bomber plant from being destroyed, Boeing decided to build a fake town on the roof of the building. According to an article by the Seattle Times, the fake town had a ground made up of burlap, canvas, and chicken wire. While the lawns and trees were chicken feathers and spun glass, the buildings were only 4 feet tall and made of wood.

Photo by Seattle Times Archive

From thousands of feet up in the sky, it looked as if it was an ordinary neighborhood that covered 26 acres. In reality, it was one gigantic “movie set” that was built in 1944. There were fake streets, sidewalks, houses, fences, etc.

Photo by Seattle Times Archive

With B-17 Bombers costing over $200,000 at the time to build, (today that cost would be closer to $4 million) we can see why Boeing took such great measures to hide what they were building for the war. Around 300 bomber airplanes were being built monthly in this ”secret” factory. In the end, the fake rooftop town worked perfectly and the plant was never hit by any bombing raids carried out by the German Nazis. The “movie set” town was eventually removed a year after the war ended.

