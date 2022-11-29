The Government’s Craziest False Flag Operation Proposal Ever: OPERATION NORTHWOODS

Photo by Defense.gov

The U.S. Department of Defense once proposed multiple false flag attacks against American civilians in order to justify a war against Cuba. This plan by the U.S. government was called OPERATION NORTHWOODS and was supposed to be carried out by the CIA in 1962.

The goal of the operation was for the CIA to stage and commit acts of terrorism against American civilians and the military, then blaming the attacks on the Cuban government, ultimately leading to a war with Cuba. Fortunately, the proposed plan by the government was rejected by President John F. Kennedy.

According to an article by ABC News, some of the proposed attacks included the assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats carrying Cuban refugees, blowing up a U.S. ship, hijacking planes, and orchestrating violent terrorism in major U.S. cities. Afterwards, the CIA would plant fake evidence at the crime scenes to make it look like the attacks were carried out by the Cuban government. Top military leaders believed this would create public support for a war against Cuba.

In March of 1962, the plans had written approval of all the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was signed by Chairman Lyman Lemnitzer, and were given to President Kennedy’s defense secretary, Robert McNamara. Ultimately, the plans were rejected and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Lyman Lemnitzer was later denied another term and transferred to a new job.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Be sure to FOLLOW me for more short, and to the point News stories.