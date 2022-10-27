The KGB Used A Poison-Tipped Umbrella To Assassinate A Journalist

Poison-tipped umbrella at the International Spy Museum in Washington Getty Images

In 1978, BBC journalist Georgi Markov was jabbed in the back of the leg with a poison-tipped umbrella while standing at a crowded bus stop in London. Afterwards, Markov became extremely sick and was taken to a hospital where he died a slow and painful death as poison filled his bloodstream.

According to The Guardian, Georgi Markov worked as a journalist for the BBC and hosted a show on Radio Free Europe that broadcasted anti-communist information to communist countries. With the fear of being imprisoned because of his views towards the Bulgarian government, Markov moved to London in the summer of 1970. At the time of his death, Markov had expressed concern over his safety because he was a well known Bulgarian dissident who was critical of Bulgarian politics and their politicians.

BBC Journalist Georgi Markov IMDb

On September 7, 1978, while standing at a bus stop waiting to go to work, Georgi Markov was bumped into by a man carrying an umbrella. Markov claimed the man pushed the tip of the umbrella into his leg and then said “I am sorry” in a foreign accent, then disappearing into a taxi. At the time, it was simply thought to be a simple accident. As the day went on though, Markov began feeling unwell and left work with a fever. Within the next 24 hours, his condition became much worse and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

After Markov’s condition worsened, he started to suspect that the jab he received at the bus stop might have something to do with his illness. It turns out Georgi Markov was correct with his assumption because a pin-head size pelllet was found lodged into his thigh. The metal pellet was found to contain ricin, which is very poisonous. It took a total of 4 days for the ricen to run it’s course through Markov’s body, ultimately killing him of blood poisoning.

The assassination is believed to be organized by the Bulgarian Secret Service and carried out by the KGB. To this day, no-one has been charged over the death of Georgi Markov.

