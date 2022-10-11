20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years Ago

Jim Hysong Jr. Yearbook Photo

It has been almost 30 years since Jim Hysong Jr. went missing. The 20 year-old pilot was flying a 1974 Piper Cherokee Arrow single-engine airplane when he disappeared on March 15, 1993.

Jim Hysong took off from the Toledo Suburban Airport in Ottawa Lake, Michigan with an airplane that he had rented. The young pilot was flying to Jackson, Mi., and planned on taking a test to become a flight instructor.

According to reporting by The Blade, Federal Aviation Administration radar logs showed that Hysong’s plane took off from Toledo Suburban airport at about 10:15am and had climbed to an altitude of 4,800 feet as it headed northwest. The plane bypassed the Jackson Airport to the east by several miles and continued past Grand Rapids and Grand Haven. Eventually, Jim Hysong and the Piper Cherokee Arrow disappeared after flying 15 miles out over Lake Michigan.

A large search both on land and water was conducted for the young pilot. Volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol searched from the air for any plane wreckage for six weeks. Hysong’s family had even hired a company that used advanced, sidesweep sonar equipment to scan wide areas of Lake Michigan where the plane was last reported. No signs of Jim Hysong or the aircraft were recovered and the search was eventually called off.

Piper Cherokee Arrow

Investigators have two theories on what may have happened to Hysong. They believe that Mr. Hysong decided to commit suicide by crashing the plane into Lake Michigan, or that he stole the aircraft with the intention of selling it.

Sergeant Snow, of the Monroe County Police Department, stated at the time that it troubled him that Hysong “went 130 miles out of the way to get over water,” but he wasn’t convinced he had committed suicide. His theory is that the pilot intended to steal the airplane, and potentially try and sell it on the black market to drug dealers in Florida.

“My theory is that he got hooked up with the wrong people and they took his aircraft from him. If it had crashed, it would have been found by now,” said Sergeant Snow. The sergeant admitted that he has only circumstantial evidence to support his beliefs.

29 years later, Jim Hysong Jr. and the 1974 Piper Cherokee Arrow single-engine airplane are still a Michigan mystery. What happened to the young pilot and why did he fly out over Lake Michigan only to never be seen again?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.