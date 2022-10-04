The Time A Dead Man Was Elected Senator

UPI

Back in November of 2000, Missouri residents voted Democratic Governor Mel Carnahan into its Senate seat, despite him dying in a plane crash three weeks before the election. John Ashcroft was running for re-election at the time and is the first and only U.S. Senator to lose an election to a dead man, according to the Independant.

Governor Carnahan was killed in a plane crash along with his son and aid three weeks before the election. His opponent Ashcroft, suspended his election campaign on the day of the accident and later resumed it 8 days before it was time to vote.

Due to the election laws in Missouri, Carnahans name remained on the ballot despite his death. Mel Carnahan ended up winning the Senate race by a margin of approximately 50,000 votes. A professor at the University of Missouri stated that he believed the election was lost by Ashcroft because his candidacy was “overwhelmed by a campaign of emotion and symbolism.”

Mel Carnahans wife Jean, was appointed his Senate seat for a temporary two year term by Governor Roger Wilson. Wilson took over the Governor position after Carnahans death.

In 2002, a special election was held to fill the Senate seat for the remainder of the six-year term. Jean Carnahan ran for re-election but was defeated by Republican Jim Talent.

Despite losing to a dead man, John Ashcroft was later chosen to be the United States Attorney General by George W. Bush in December of 2000.

