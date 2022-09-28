83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life Pamphlets

iStock

According to Yahoo News, an 83 year old Michigan woman was shot while going door-to-door in a neighborhood in Lake Odessa while discussing abortion rights. The elderly woman is a volunteer for the pro-life group Right to Life of Michigan and was passing out pamphlets regarding Proposal 3.

It was stated by the pro-life group that the “victim said she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the man who shot her was not part of the conversation. “

“The victim does not know the identity or motive of the shooter. The victim is still recovering from her gunshot wound and wishes to remain anonymous while the criminal investigation proceeds,” according to a press release by Michigan Right to Life. The incident is currently being investigated by the Michigan State Police.

The attack comes not even a week after a 41 year-old liberal in North Dakota ran over and killed a teenage Republican. Last week, 18 year-old Cayler Ellingson was run over by a SUV driven by Shannon Brandt after they got into a heated argument.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox News, the man admitted to striking the teen with his car because of a “political argument” and that he believed the teenager was “part of a Republican extremist group.”

After mowing down the teen with his SUV, Brandt fled the scene and was later arrested at his home. He was found to be over the legal limit of alcohol after he was taken into custody.

18 year-old Ellingson was transported to a hospital in Carrington, where he was pronounced dead. Shannon Brandt has since been released from custody on a $50,000 bond, according to Stutsman County jail.

