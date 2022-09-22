Deadman’s Hill: An Amazing Scenic Overlook With A Killer View Come Fall

Snap Happy Gal Photography

Every fall, as the leaves change colors, Deadman’s Hill in Elmira, Michigan is a scenic hotspot for those who want to observe a spectacular view of the Jordan River Valley. Folks from all around come to this site to enjoy some of the best colors that northern Michigan has to offer. But why does a great place like this have such a terrible name like Deadman’s Hill?

According to the sign located at Deadman’s Hill, there were several fatal logging accidents that took place on the hills of the Jordan River Valley in the early 1900’s. The most well known tragedy took the life of Stanley “Big Sam“ Graczyk. He was 21 years old and was engaged to be married on the same day that the fatal accident occurred.

On May 20, 1910, “Big Sam” was killed while driving a team of horses and big wheels that were loaded with logs down a steep slope. The cause of death listed on his death certificate stated “run over by wheels loaded with saw logs. Killed in the woods. Accidental.” Anthony Wojciechowsi was with Big Sam when he died and is the one responsible for the legend of Deadman’s Hill.

The days of logging the hill‘s with horses are long gone and it now serves as a great place for outdoor lovers to visit. The view is great for taking photos, especially with the autumn colors, and there is also a 3 mile loop trail that hikers can enjoy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.