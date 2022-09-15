Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J (NamUs)

On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.

For months, crews searched for the missing couple. Despite ground searches and help from the Civil Air Patrol, nothing from the couple was ever recovered. The airplane owned by the Blocks was a 1969 Cessna 150 with a green and white fuselage and had white wings with orange tips. The registration number on the rear of the plane was N50935.

John and Jean Block (NamUs)

Much of the couple’s flight path was over rugged and remote regions in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Huron Manistee National Forest is said to be part of the area the Blocks could have gone missing in.

There are a couple of different theories on why John and Jean Block never made it to northern Michigan. Bad weather had moved across the lower peninsula after their flight began. Thunderstorms and heavy winds blew across the state with funnel clouds even being reported later in the day. It is not uncommon for small planes to break apart or go down in bad weather. Or some people believe that John Block may have had a medical emergency while on their flight. Block was 57 years old at the time and suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. If something had happened to John mid-flight, his wife Jean who wasn’t a trained pilot would be forced to try and land the airplane.

After 45 years, people are still left wondering what happened to the couple. One would have thought that a hunter, hiker, or property owner would have come across the wrecked airplane at some point throughout the years. Maybe one day the Blocks Cessna will be found and this mystery will finally be put to rest.